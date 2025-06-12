

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swiss telecom major L M Ericsson (ERIC) on Thursday announced the launch of Ericsson On-Demand, a new solution, which offers core network services as a true Software-as-a-Service or SaaS platform.



Designed in collaboration with Google Cloud, this fully managed, cloud-native platform makes use of Google Kubernetes Engine or GKE and Google's advanced AI infrastructure to help communications service providers or CSPs improve the functioning of their networks.



The company said that Ericsson On-Demand allows CSPs to launch and scale their core network services with unlimited speed and ease. The main features of Ericsson On-Demand include provisioning in minutes, eliminating long deployment cycles, and elastic scaling, which helps instant capacity expansion to meet peak traffic demands without the need for upfront capital expenditures or overprovisioning.



According to the company, Ericsson On-Demand is backed by 24/7 support from the Site Reliability Engineering or SRE teams and enhanced by AI-assisted troubleshooting and lifecycle automation.



With the setting of Ericsson On-Demand, customers will benefit from consumption-based billing and transparent, cost-effective pricing with no hidden infrastructure or licensing fees. CSPs can also innovate at cloud pace, expanding and evolving their networks without the traditional constraints of hardware dependencies or complex upgrade paths, the company added.



Additionally, Ericsson On-Demand allows CSPs to improve their existing systems without causing downtime, enabling continuous innovation. This flexibility makes it easier for service providers to explore new business models and extend services across areas, Ericsson said.



