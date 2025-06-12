Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
12.06.25 | 08:06
0,275 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2880,32713:00
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 11:48 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto's tidal power plant Dragon 12 in operation reaching key production performance milestone

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, today announces that its Dragon 12 tidal energy system (Luna), installed in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, has met a major production performance milestone: the longer tether enables a 25% increase of power performance. This strengthens the company's path toward commercial-scale deployment of its unique tidal kite technology.

Following the recent upgrade and installation of the Dragon 12 (Luna) mid-May, Minesto concludes that the system has met performance expectations as simulations predict. Most significantly, based on a 10 meter longer tether, the power performance increase is around 25% relative earlier testing. This is expected from computer simulation predictions.

These results further validate production volumes used in Minesto's business cases for commercial buildout in the Faroe Islands.

"We are really pleased to have Dragon 12 in operation with increased performance in solid alignment with computer simulated predictions. This underscores the electricity production volumes used in our Dragon farm business cases and thereby reduce investor risks," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

In addition to Dragon 12 showcasing technical performance, the production site in Vestmanna continues to serve as a live demonstration platform. Recent visits from utility partners, energy ministries, and potential commercial customers have further positioned the site as a central reference case in the global marine energy landscape.

"With the generated Dragon 12 production data and solid build-out plans in place, we are eager to engage investors and partners in taking the next step towards the world's first Dragon Farm - an array of Minesto's unique power plants," said Dr Martin Edlund.

For additional information please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 (0)735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:17 CEST on 12 June 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-s-tidal-power-plant-dragon-12-in-operation-reaching-key-production-performance-milestone,c4163396

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/4163396/3501046.pdf

Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minestos-tidal-power-plant-dragon-12-in-operation-reaching-key-production-performance-milestone-302480108.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.