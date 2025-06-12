Nextech3D.ai Announces Entriprise 3D Modeling Deal With AI Revenue Driving Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an industry leader in AI-powered 3D modeling, AI product photography, Event Management and Navigation is pleased to announce a new $175,000 3D modeling contract with an enterprise client. The deal signed June 6th encompasses 2,000 3D models to be delivered over the next 12 months with cloud hosting services which is part of the company's new initiative to charge for hosting 3D models as well as the creation of 3D models and AI photography allowing for multiple high margin revenue streams.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. Comments "With this enterprise order our 3D modeling business is clearly improving and we see it accelerating in 2025" said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Also with our AI technology, we can now scale the production of the bulk of a 3D model at a low cost which gives us significant gross margin leverage and a competitive advantage. We are also finding new ways to generate revenue through our 3D cloud hosting services and our AI photo studio which are all high margin business opportunities."

"Between our 3D model generation and AI photography platforms, we are now monetizing digital twins from creation to storage," added Gappelberg. "This combination of recurring revenue and high-margin services creates a sustainable long term business model. We are confident in our business and excited about the momentum we are seeing in 3D."

Nextech3D.ai continues to expand its role as a leading provider of scalable, AI-enhanced 3D and digital content infrastructure for enterprise clients globally.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a pioneer in AI-generated 3D models and immersive product media. Through platforms like Toggle3D.ai and FOTOgpt.ai, the company offers cutting-edge visualization solutions for e-commerce, digital marketing, and spatial computing. With proprietary AI pipelines and scalable infrastructure, Nextech3D.ai enables brands to transform 2D images into high-quality 3D models and digital experiences at unmatched efficiency.

