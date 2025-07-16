Nextech3D.ai Announces Rollout of Crypto Payments with USDC -USD Coin and USDT -Tether

Strategic Payment Upgrades Add Margin Efficiency and Align with Rising Global Adoption of Stablecoins and Bank Transfers

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company producing photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications, is pleased to announce two major financial infrastructure upgrades: First a staged rollout of cryptocurrency payment support, beginning with USDC (USD Coin) and USDT (Tether), across its 3D modeling, hosting, and event tech platforms. Plus, the launch of ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment functionality on its MapD event management platform, integrated via Stripe, Authorize.net, and QuickBooks.

These enhancements mark a significant step in Nextech3D.ai's mission to become a fully digital-first, low-cost platform, enabling flexible global payments while expanding customer adoption and margin potential across all business lines.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments "This isn't just about new payment options - it's about building financial agility into our platforms, whether it's crypto or ACH, we're giving customers more control, reducing our costs, and reinforcing our value as a modern technology company and infrastructure provider."

Why USDC and USDT:

Stablecoins like USDC and USDT offer the speed and cost-efficiency of cryptocurrency with the price stability of the U.S. dollar, making them ideal for international business transactions and high-volume B2B settlements. According to the World Economic Forum.

USDC , backed 1:1 by dollar reserves and issued by Circle (in partnership with Coinbase), is among the most transparent and regulated stablecoins available today.

USDT (Tether) is the most widely used stablecoin globally, especially in cross-border commerce and Web3 ecosystems.

By accepting stablecoins, Nextech3D.ai will:

Reduce payment processing fees by up to 95%

Enable near-instant settlement across borders

Eliminate traditional credit card friction

Expand payment options for digital-native clients and international partners

Global Momentum for Stablecoin Payments

Nextech3D.ai joins a growing list of companies embracing stablecoins as a legitimate, scalable payment method. This shift underscores the rapid maturation and institutional adoption of stablecoins in mainstream commerce.

Implementation & Compliance Infrastructure

Nextech3D.ai's staged crypto payment rollout includes:

Wallet support via self-custody or Coinbase Commerce

Real-time fiat-to-crypto pricing using the CoinGecko API

Full webhook and API automation for transaction confirmation and fulfillment

Integration with Koinly , Bitwave , or Cryptio for tax and compliance tracking

Adherence to KYC/AML regulations in all applicable regions

Initial adoption will focus on enterprise clients within Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling and Map Dynamics divisions, with a broader rollout continuing through the remainder of 2025.

ACH Payments Now Live on MapD - Driving Down Costs

In parallel, Nextech3D.ai has successfully launched ACH payment support on its MapD event platform, delivering immediate cost savings and workflow benefits for event organizers, venues, and nonprofits.

Advantages of ACH payments include:

Up to 80% lower transaction fees

Faster cash flow and liquidity

Seamless integration with existing financial systems

Enhanced retention through deeper platform embedding

Strategic Alignment with Growth & Margin Expansion

These dual financial upgrades support Nextech3D.ai's long-term strategic priorities:

Expand gross margin through reduced processing costs

Increase average revenue per user (ARPU) and customer lifetime value (CLV)

Deepen platform utility and enterprise stickiness

Drive adoption in both traditional and blockchain-native sectors

ACH functionality is now fully live. The staged crypto payment rollout is in progress and will continue throughout the second half of 2025.

