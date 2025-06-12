TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Mobilizes Field Team to Greater Shasta-Newberry Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone

Exploration scheduled to commence in June 2025 with IP followed by Drilling

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that its field team has mobilized and will shortly commence TDG's funded 2025 exploration program within the Company's expansive and 100%-owned Greater Shasta-Newberry ("GSN") Project (Figure 1) in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia (Figure 2).

Field activities will start with a combination of: (i) soil and rock geochemistry, (ii) Induced Polarisation ("IP") geophysics, (iii) Time-domain electromagnetic geophysics, (iv) ground based magnetic geophysics and, (v) detailed geological mapping (Figure 3), followed by drilling, with the objective of defining copper +/- gold drill targets. The initial focus will be on the area encompassing the Greater Shasta, Newberry and AuWEST areas and will then expand to cover key parts of the 12 kilometre ("km") structural corridor previously defined by TDG (news release Mar 03, 2025). This corridor hosts the Freeport-Amarc AuRORA1 discovery along with TDG's Trident target (news release Mar 07, 2024) and East Spur target (news release Mar 03, 2025).

HQ diamond drilling is expected to commence in mid-July with the first drillhole located less than 10 metres from the GSN-AuRORA1 boundary. A further two drillholes are expected to be drilled from the same pad in close proximity to the mineral tenure boundary and the AuRORA1discovery. Additional pads, drillholes and drill rigs are expected to be deployed based on results from the targeting studies as part of a proposed more extensive drill program at GSN and including additional targets prioritized within the 12 km structural corridor.

Steven Kramar, TDG's Vice President Exploration, commented: "TDG's planned field program this season represents a step change in our focus and coverage as we seek to evaluate and drill test a number of copper +/- gold porphyry opportunities on our side of the boundary of the AuRORA1 discovery, and beyond. Operations will be based out of our Baker camp located ~8 km by road from GSN. We are well-funded, and our camp is fully winterized - hence, we anticipate being able to operate through to the end of October and into November, if warranted."

Figure 1 - GSN-AuRORA1 Vicinity.

Figure 2 - Map of the Northern Toodoggone.

Figure 3 - 2025 Planned Exploration Activities (Shown with Airborne Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Data).

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

2 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG's Shasta Project pertaining to the Shasta Mineral Resource Estimate ("Shasta MRE") contained in this news release is derived from the Technical Report dated February 21st, 2025 (with an effective date of December 29, 2024) titled "2025 Updated Resource Estimate For The Shasta Deposit" (the "2025 Technical Report") prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2025 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2025 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).

In 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) targets. In January 2025, TDG identified an additional porphyry copper +/- molybdenum target at Erebus located within TDG's Bot project (news release Jan 17, 2025). In February 2025, TDG completed the Sofia acquisition, which includes porphyry copper +/- molybdenum +/- gold targets (ARIS Report 41231).

TDG's other projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate2 for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

