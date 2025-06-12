

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK) Thursday announced that it has licensed its Shigella vaccine candidate, altSonflex1-2-3, to Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).



As the vaccine candidate uses low-cost and scalable GMMA technology (Generalized Modules for Membrane Antigens), it is ideal for low-income countries, where Shigella, the leading bacterial cause of diarrhoea, poses a serious health threat to children under five years of age.



The interim statistical analysis conducted to date from the Phase 2 studies and the Phase I study of altSonflex1-2-3 had achieved pre-specified immunogenicity success criteria.



Following the technology transfer, GSK will work with BBIL on the design of the Phase 3 study and support BBIL's efforts to secure external funding. This partnership builds on GSK's existing relationship with Bharat Biotech, following a product transfer and licensing agreement in 2021 for the world's first malaria vaccine, RTS,S.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News