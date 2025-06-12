Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce their plans to resume exploration activities at its rare earth elements (REE) Alces Lake project in northern Saskatchewan this summer. This follows the 2024 exploration program, which focused on camp maintenance and detailed land surveying of drill targets in preparation for a full-scale exploration campaign in 2025.

The upcoming exploration program will build on targets identified through Appia's high-resolution AGG survey, which underwent advanced 3D processing in late 2024 to refine key geophysical anomalies. Scheduled for summer 2025, this next phase will begin with targeted Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil sampling and ground gravity surveys to test potential REE-bearing zones from surface to depths of 500 meters. The new results will directly guide a full-scale diamond drilling program for targeting and discovering additional mineralized zones at depth, that are comparable to REE mineralization already identified at surface across the property (Figure 1).

"Our focus for this exploration season is clear: to pinpoint and prioritize the most compelling drill targets that could lead us to the larger source(s) of Alces Lake's REE mineralization. By combining our recently processed AGG geophysical data with new targeted MMI soil sampling and ground gravity surveys, our summer program will result in a strategically focused drill campaign aimed at unlocking the deeper level potential of this exceptional property," stated Tom Drivas, CEO and Director of Appia.

The goal of this next phase is to identify geochemical anomalies that correlate positively with surface to depth gravity-magnetic-radiometric-defined anomalies (i.e. high-density, magnetic low, and equivalent Th radiometric high), which are key indicators of monazite-hosted REE mineralization. Appia's known showings, such as the WRCB and Magnet Ridge Zones, provide a reliable model to calibrate and guide these multi-source exploration tools.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1 - Proposed Exploration Targets (white circles) for the 2025 Alces Lake Program. These targets were identified through advanced 3D processing of the 2024 Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey and have been prioritized for upcoming Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil sampling and ground-based gravity surveys. All zones have been classified based on the highest wt.% TREO grade discovered in drill core within its zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/255328_978cce70547e3818_001full.jpg

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 153 million common shares outstanding, 177 million shares fully diluted.

