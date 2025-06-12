Anzeige
WKN: A1128G | ISIN: US89977P1066
11.06.25
Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to kick off the year with steady growth momentum," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter, revenues from our core packaged tour products business increased by 19.3% year-over-year. We continued to leverage our core advantages in product development and supply chain to enhance both quality and cost-effectiveness. In addition, we continued to optimize both online and offline sales channels to ensure that our high-quality products and services reach more customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to innovation through combining technology with industry insights to deliver more convenient, efficient, and transparent travel solutions for our customers."

First Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenues were RMB117.5 million (US$16.2 million [1]) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9% from the corresponding period in 2024.

  • Revenues from packaged tours were RMB99.0 million (US$13.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.3% from the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
  • Other revenues were RMB18.5 million (US$2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.8% from the corresponding period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the commission fees received from other travel-related products.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2567 on March 31, 2025 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB48.2 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 85.9% from the corresponding period in 2024. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 41.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 24.0% in the corresponding period in 2024.

Gross profit was RMB69.3 million (US$9.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.5% from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating expenses were RMB80.1 million (US$11.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9% from the corresponding period in 2024.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB14.5 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.4% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB43.2 million (US$6.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 36.8% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB22.8 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. The increase was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net recorded in the first quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 19.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations was RMB10.8 million (US$1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an income from operations of RMB12.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Net loss was RMB5.4 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB0.1 million (US$16.4 thousand) in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB4.7 million (US$0.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB13.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.2 billion (US$167.2 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, Tuniu expects to generate RMB131.0 million to RMB136.8 million of net revenues, which represents a 12% to 17% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2024. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$ 10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 9.5 million ADSs for approximately US$9.0 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on June 12, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing /Hong Kong Time, on June 12, 2025) to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

United States

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

852-301-84992

Mainland China

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 1Q 2025 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through June 19, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:

United States

1-877-344-7529

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 4581400

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$







ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

465,004


489,896


67,509

Restricted cash

26,061


10,648


1,467

Short-term investments

432,823


554,199


76,371

Accounts receivable, net

43,313


37,155


5,120

Amounts due from related parties

752


1,311


181

Prepayments and other current assets

235,443


192,290


26,498

Total current assets

1,203,396


1,285,499


177,146







Non-current assets






Long-term investments

534,041


349,290


48,133

Property and equipment, net

32,849


28,847


3,975

Intangible assets, net

22,210


21,381


2,946

Land use right, net

88,467


87,952


12,120

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,266


8,679


1,196

Other non-current assets

19,208


19,086


2,630

Total non-current assets

706,041


515,235


71,000

Total assets

1,909,437


1,800,734


248,146







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

36


36


5

Accounts and notes payable

290,112


305,416


42,087

Amounts due to related parties

3,121


4,592


633

Salary and welfare payable

23,148


16,971


2,339

Taxes payable

5,060


2,559


353

Advances from customers

247,151


159,385


21,964

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,994


3,070


423

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

322,034


339,807


46,824

Total current liabilities

893,656


831,836


114,628







Non-current liabilities






Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,680


1,574


217

Deferred tax liabilities

5,151


4,964


684

Total non-current liabilities

6,831


6,538


901

Total liabilities

900,487


838,374


115,529







Equity






Ordinary shares

249


249


34

Less: Treasury stock

(329,668)


(342,050)


(47,136)

Additional paid-in capital

9,146,928


9,118,363


1,256,544

Accumulated other comprehensive income

313,460


312,599


43,077

Accumulated deficit

(8,050,378)


(8,055,076)


(1,110,018)

Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity

1,080,591


1,034,085


142,501

Noncontrolling interests

(71,641)


(71,725)


(9,884)

Total equity

1,008,950


962,360


132,617

Total liabilities and equity

1,909,437


1,800,734


248,146

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$









Revenues








Packaged tours

82,951


75,440


98,969


13,638

Others

25,007


27,292


18,547


2,556

Net revenues

107,958


102,732


117,516


16,194

Cost of revenues

(25,913)


(32,935)


(48,169)


(6,638)

Gross profit

82,045


69,797


69,347


9,556









Operating expenses








Research and product development

(13,024)


(13,325)


(14,528)


(2,002)

Sales and marketing

(36,824)


(42,697)


(43,188)


(5,951)

General and administrative

(20,479)


(26,841)


(22,755)


(3,136)

Other operating income

582


369


326


45

Total operating expenses

(69,745)


(82,494)


(80,145)


(11,044)

Income/(loss) from operations

12,300


(12,697)


(10,798)


(1,488)

Other income/(expenses)








Interest and investment income/(loss), net

10,041


(5,609)


7,829


1,079

Interest expense

(613)


(612)


(551)


(76)

Foreign exchange losses, net

(568)


(6,102)


(1,521)


(210)

Other income/(loss), net

1,279


49


(364)


(50)

Income/(loss) before income tax expense

22,439


(24,971)


(5,405)


(745)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

64


(283)


(52)


(7)

Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates

(604)


188


105


14

Net income/(loss)

21,899


(25,066)


(5,352)


(738)

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,988


(859)


(654)


(90)

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

13,911


(24,207)


(4,698)


(648)









Net income/(loss)

21,899


(25,066)


(5,352)


(738)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):








Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

2,034


8,568


(861)


(119)

Comprehensive income/(loss)

23,933


(16,498)


(6,213)


(857)









Net income/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted

0.04


(0.07)


(0.01)


(0.001)

Net income/(loss) per ADS - basic and diluted*

0.12


(0.21)


(0.03)


(0.004)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic income/(loss) per share

371,516,251


354,106,851


348,847,377


348,847,377

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
diluted income/(loss) per share

373,365,967


354,106,851


348,847,377


348,847,377









Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:








Cost of revenues

65


66


65


9

Research and product development

65


66


65


9

Sales and marketing

31


32


31


4

General and administrative

4,830


1,253


1,230


169

Total

4,991


1,417


1,391


191









*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)












Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


of property and equipment, net


Result











Loss from operations

(10,798)


1,391


764


3,316


(5,327)











Net (loss)/income

(5,352)


1,391


764


3,316


119











Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(4,698)


1,391


764


3,316


773






















Quarter Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


of property and equipment, net


Result











(Loss)/income from operations

(12,697)


1,417


764


15,641


5,125











Net loss

(25,066)


1,417


764


15,641


(7,244)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(24,207)


1,417


764


15,641


(6,385)






















Quarter Ended March 31, 2024


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of acquired


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


intangible assets


of property and equipment, net


Result











Income from operations

12,300


4,991


828


-


18,119











Net income

21,899


4,991


828


-


27,718











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

13,911


4,991


828


-


19,730

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

PR Newswire
