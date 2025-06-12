Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
"We are pleased to kick off the year with steady growth momentum," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter, revenues from our core packaged tour products business increased by 19.3% year-over-year. We continued to leverage our core advantages in product development and supply chain to enhance both quality and cost-effectiveness. In addition, we continued to optimize both online and offline sales channels to ensure that our high-quality products and services reach more customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to innovation through combining technology with industry insights to deliver more convenient, efficient, and transparent travel solutions for our customers."
First Quarter 2025 Results
Net revenues were RMB117.5 million (US$16.2 million [1]) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9% from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB99.0 million (US$13.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.3% from the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB18.5 million (US$2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.8% from the corresponding period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the commission fees received from other travel-related products.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2567 on March 31, 2025 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
Cost of revenues was RMB48.2 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 85.9% from the corresponding period in 2024. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 41.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 24.0% in the corresponding period in 2024.
Gross profit was RMB69.3 million (US$9.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.5% from the corresponding period in 2024.
Operating expenses were RMB80.1 million (US$11.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9% from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB14.5 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.4% in the first quarter of 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB43.2 million (US$6.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 36.8% in the first quarter of 2025.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB22.8 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. The increase was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net recorded in the first quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 19.4% in the first quarter of 2025.
Loss from operations was RMB10.8 million (US$1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an income from operations of RMB12.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Net loss was RMB5.4 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB0.1 million (US$16.4 thousand) in the first quarter of 2025.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB4.7 million (US$0.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB13.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.2 billion (US$167.2 million).
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, Tuniu expects to generate RMB131.0 million to RMB136.8 million of net revenues, which represents a 12% to 17% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2024. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Share Repurchase Update
In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$ 10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 9.5 million ADSs for approximately US$9.0 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
465,004
489,896
67,509
Restricted cash
26,061
10,648
1,467
Short-term investments
432,823
554,199
76,371
Accounts receivable, net
43,313
37,155
5,120
Amounts due from related parties
752
1,311
181
Prepayments and other current assets
235,443
192,290
26,498
Total current assets
1,203,396
1,285,499
177,146
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
534,041
349,290
48,133
Property and equipment, net
32,849
28,847
3,975
Intangible assets, net
22,210
21,381
2,946
Land use right, net
88,467
87,952
12,120
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
9,266
8,679
1,196
Other non-current assets
19,208
19,086
2,630
Total non-current assets
706,041
515,235
71,000
Total assets
1,909,437
1,800,734
248,146
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
36
36
5
Accounts and notes payable
290,112
305,416
42,087
Amounts due to related parties
3,121
4,592
633
Salary and welfare payable
23,148
16,971
2,339
Taxes payable
5,060
2,559
353
Advances from customers
247,151
159,385
21,964
Operating lease liabilities, current
2,994
3,070
423
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
322,034
339,807
46,824
Total current liabilities
893,656
831,836
114,628
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,680
1,574
217
Deferred tax liabilities
5,151
4,964
684
Total non-current liabilities
6,831
6,538
901
Total liabilities
900,487
838,374
115,529
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
34
Less: Treasury stock
(329,668)
(342,050)
(47,136)
Additional paid-in capital
9,146,928
9,118,363
1,256,544
Accumulated other comprehensive income
313,460
312,599
43,077
Accumulated deficit
(8,050,378)
(8,055,076)
(1,110,018)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,080,591
1,034,085
142,501
Noncontrolling interests
(71,641)
(71,725)
(9,884)
Total equity
1,008,950
962,360
132,617
Total liabilities and equity
1,909,437
1,800,734
248,146
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
82,951
75,440
98,969
13,638
Others
25,007
27,292
18,547
2,556
Net revenues
107,958
102,732
117,516
16,194
Cost of revenues
(25,913)
(32,935)
(48,169)
(6,638)
Gross profit
82,045
69,797
69,347
9,556
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(13,024)
(13,325)
(14,528)
(2,002)
Sales and marketing
(36,824)
(42,697)
(43,188)
(5,951)
General and administrative
(20,479)
(26,841)
(22,755)
(3,136)
Other operating income
582
369
326
45
Total operating expenses
(69,745)
(82,494)
(80,145)
(11,044)
Income/(loss) from operations
12,300
(12,697)
(10,798)
(1,488)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income/(loss), net
10,041
(5,609)
7,829
1,079
Interest expense
(613)
(612)
(551)
(76)
Foreign exchange losses, net
(568)
(6,102)
(1,521)
(210)
Other income/(loss), net
1,279
49
(364)
(50)
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
22,439
(24,971)
(5,405)
(745)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
64
(283)
(52)
(7)
Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates
(604)
188
105
14
Net income/(loss)
21,899
(25,066)
(5,352)
(738)
Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,988
(859)
(654)
(90)
Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
13,911
(24,207)
(4,698)
(648)
Net income/(loss)
21,899
(25,066)
(5,352)
(738)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
2,034
8,568
(861)
(119)
Comprehensive income/(loss)
23,933
(16,498)
(6,213)
(857)
Net income/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
0.04
(0.07)
(0.01)
(0.001)
Net income/(loss) per ADS - basic and diluted*
0.12
(0.21)
(0.03)
(0.004)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
371,516,251
354,106,851
348,847,377
348,847,377
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
373,365,967
354,106,851
348,847,377
348,847,377
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
65
66
65
9
Research and product development
65
66
65
9
Sales and marketing
31
32
31
4
General and administrative
4,830
1,253
1,230
169
Total
4,991
1,417
1,391
191
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of property and equipment, net
Result
Loss from operations
(10,798)
1,391
764
3,316
(5,327)
Net (loss)/income
(5,352)
1,391
764
3,316
119
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders
(4,698)
1,391
764
3,316
773
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of property and equipment, net
Result
(Loss)/income from operations
(12,697)
1,417
764
15,641
5,125
Net loss
(25,066)
1,417
764
15,641
(7,244)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(24,207)
1,417
764
15,641
(6,385)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
12,300
4,991
828
-
18,119
Net income
21,899
4,991
828
-
27,718
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
13,911
4,991
828
-
19,730
