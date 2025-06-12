Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8C | ISIN: CA15135U1093 | Ticker-Symbol: CXD
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 15:00
12,322 Euro
-1,23 % -0,154
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30612,35016:14
12,31412,35816:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cenovus Energy Inc.: Cenovus Energy restores full production at Christina Lake

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has now safely ramped up production at its Christina Lake oil sands asset following wildfire activity in the area. Production operations restarted on June 3 and production was ramped up over the course of the week.

Site inspections confirmed there was no damage to Cenovus infrastructure. The company continues to closely monitor the overall wildfire situation in Alberta, with a focus on the safety of its people and assets. It appreciates the continued efforts of its teams who are working to keep the company's people and assets safe, and for the provincial emergency management teams and firefighters keeping communities safe.

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

InvestorsMedia
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711		Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.