Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLMD | ISIN: US03168L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DT
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 16:17
6,950 Euro
+2,21 % +0,150
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8006,95016:17
6,8006,95016:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC: Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension

  • Key complex product approval in the Affordable Medicines segment this year
  • Commercial launch planned for third quarter of 2025

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amneal" or the "Company") today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension, 1% sterile which references Pred Forte®. Pred Forte and its design are trademarks of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company. Launch of this product is planned for the third quarter of 2025.

Prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension, USP 1% is a sterile, topical anti-inflammatory agent for ophthalmic use and is indicated for treating steroid-responsive ocular inflammation.

"Our Affordable Medicines portfolio continues to grow with a strong and diverse pipeline that supports broader access to high-quality treatments across the U.S. healthcare system," said Andy Boyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Affordable Medicines. "The approval of prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension-a complex product to develop and manufacture-highlights the depth of our R&D capabilities and the strength of our manufacturing and supply operations."

The most commonly reported adverse reactions for prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension in clinical studies were elevation of intraocular pressure (IOP) with possible development of glaucoma and infrequent optic nerve damage, posterior subcapsular cataract formation, and delayed wound healing. For prescribing information, see package insert here.

According to IQVIA® U.S. annual sales for prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension for the 12 months ended April 2025 were approximately $201 million.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

Media Contact
Brandon Skop
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
Brandon.skop@amneal.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.