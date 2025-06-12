

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a toy and family entertainment company, and OpenAI announced Thursday a strategic collaboration to support AI-powered products and experiences based on Mattel's brands.



The agreement will see Mattel and OpenAI use their respective expertise to design, develop, and launch groundbreaking experiences for fans worldwide.



By using OpenAI's technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy, and safety.



Mattel and OpenAI will continue collaborating to simultaneously develop a series of products and experiences. Mattel's first product powered by OpenAI's technology is expected to be announced later this year.



As a central part of this collaboration, Mattel and OpenAI will emphasize safety, privacy, and security in the products and experiences that come to market.



With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale.



Mattel will also incorporate OpenAI's advanced AI tools like ChatGPT Enterprise into its business operations to enhance product development and creative ideation, drive innovation, and deepen engagement with its audience.



