

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Bank (USB) and Fiserv (FI) have entered into a partnership in which U.S. Bank's Elan Financial Services credit card program will be integrated into the Credit Choice solution from Fiserv. The companies said the collaboration will accelerate this summer, with integrated technology underway and full conversion of the portfolio by the end of 2025.



The enhanced Credit Choice program will be available to U.S.-based banks and credit unions via a new or existing relationship with Fiserv. Fiserv's digital card solutions for consumer and business card and expense management will be integrated in the first half of 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News