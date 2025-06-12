Credit Agricole SA: Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies becomes a majority shareholder in COMWATT, a specialist in energy optimisation

Press release Montrouge, 12 June 2025

Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies

becomes a majority shareholder in COMWATT,

a specialist in energy optimisation

Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in COMWATT, an innovative company based in Montpellier, France, specialising in the production and optimisation of solar energy consumption for individual customers.

This transaction forms part of Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies objective to accelerate the development of concrete solutions to support Crédit Agricole Group customers in their plans to decarbonise and manage their energy costs.

With COMWATT, Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies is strengthening its solar self-consumption offer. These new services will complement those already offered, such as the "J'écorénove mon logement" platform, which is dedicated to residential energy renovation.

The impact of the transaction on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A. is not significant.

Press contact

Françoise Bololanik - francoise.bololanik@ca-transitions-energies.fr - +33 (0)7 64 61 33 70

About Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies

A subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Group, Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies supports and facilitates the environmental transitions of its customers through financing and investing in renewable energy projects; the production and supply of direct distribution decarbonised electricity, in cooperation with local players; and providing transition consultancy and solutions, supporting the energy efficiency efforts of the Group's customers. Crédit Agricole Transitions & Énergies comprises 82 employees and places its expertise at the service of individual customers, professionals, corporates, farmers and local authorities. https://www.ca-transitions-energies.fr/en/Follow us on LinkedIn