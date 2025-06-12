Anzeige
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888
12.06.25
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 
12-Jun-2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM 
 
The Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2025 adopted the Eighth Resolution submitted to the General Meeting on this 
day, relating to the authorization and implementation of a share buyback program limited to 10% of the share capital 
(equivalent to 75,207 shares) for a maximum financial outlay of EUR18 million: 
 
 --                  Objectives: repurchase of shares for any purpose permitted under the applicable laws and 
  regulations, including but not limited to enhancing market activity or liquidity of the Company's shares, acquiring 
  shares to hold and potentially use them later as payment or exchange in the context of external growth operations, 
  or canceling the acquired shares by decision of the Board of Directors in accordance with the Extraordinary Ninth 
  Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2025. 
 --                  Validity of the buyback program: until December 12, 2026. 
Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024) 
 
GEVELOT 
 
Limited company capitalised at 26 322 590 euros 
 
Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France 
 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT CGM 12 JUNE 2025 PRESS RELEASE implementation shares buy back program 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme 
EQS News ID:   2154512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2154512 12-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
