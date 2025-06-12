Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 08:05
191,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,00194,0010:53
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 18:03 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gevelot S.A.: Combined General Meeting - Implementation Of A Shares Buy Back Program

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 
12-Jun-2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM 
 
The Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2025 adopted the Eighth Resolution submitted to the General Meeting on this 
day, relating to the authorization and implementation of a share buyback program limited to 10% of the share capital 
(equivalent to 75,207 shares) for a maximum financial outlay of EUR18 million: 
 
 --                  Objectives: repurchase of shares for any purpose permitted under the applicable laws and 
  regulations, including but not limited to enhancing market activity or liquidity of the Company's shares, acquiring 
  shares to hold and potentially use them later as payment or exchange in the context of external growth operations, 
  or canceling the acquired shares by decision of the Board of Directors in accordance with the Extraordinary Ninth 
  Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2025. 
 --                  Validity of the buyback program: until December 12, 2026. 
Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024) 
 
GEVELOT 
 
Limited company capitalised at 26 322 590 euros 
 
Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France 
 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT CGM 12 JUNE 2025 PRESS RELEASE implementation shares buy back program 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme 
EQS News ID:   2154512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2154512 12-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.