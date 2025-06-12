Gevelot S.A.: Combined General Meeting - Implementation Of A Shares Buy Back Program

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2025 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 12-Jun-2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM The Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2025 adopted the Eighth Resolution submitted to the General Meeting on this day, relating to the authorization and implementation of a share buyback program limited to 10% of the share capital (equivalent to 75,207 shares) for a maximum financial outlay of EUR18 million: -- Objectives: repurchase of shares for any purpose permitted under the applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to enhancing market activity or liquidity of the Company's shares, acquiring shares to hold and potentially use them later as payment or exchange in the context of external growth operations, or canceling the acquired shares by decision of the Board of Directors in accordance with the Extraordinary Ninth Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2025. -- Validity of the buyback program: until December 12, 2026. Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024) GEVELOT Limited company capitalised at 26 322 590 euros Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT CGM 12 JUNE 2025 PRESS RELEASE implementation shares buy back program =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 2154512 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

