WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 08:05
191,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,00194,0010:53
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 18:03 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gevelot S.A.: Annual General Meeting June 12, 2025 - All the Ordinary and Extraordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING JUNE 12, 2025 PRESS RELEASE 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING JUNE 12, 2025 PRESS RELEASE 
12-Jun-2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
GEVELOT S.A. 
Limited company capitalised at 26,322,590 euros 
Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
PRESS RELEASE - 12 JUNE 2025 
 
The Combined General Meeting held on June 12, 2025, approved the annual financial statements as well as the 
consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year. 
 
All the Ordinary and Extraordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted. 
 
The consolidated revenue for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily generated by the Pumps Sector (with the other sector 
related to the Holding's real estate activities), amounted to EUR138.1 million compared to EUR151.2 million in 2023, 
representing a decrease of 8.7%. At constant exchange rates, the decrease was 6%, mainly due to unfavorable changes in 
North American currencies. 
 
The 2024 fiscal year was marked by significant commercial difficulties in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, 
partially offset by stronger performances in Europe and North America. The Group also faced a less favorable product 
mix and underutilization of certain production capacities, particularly in Canada, resulting in unabsorbed fixed costs 
and exceptional provisions on inventories. 
 
The net income attributable to Gévelot, the consolidating entity, for the 2024 fiscal year amounted to a profit of EUR3.3 
million, compared to a profit of EUR13.3 million in 2023. This decline is mainly due to the contraction of current 
operating income, particularly linked to the weaker performance of the Pumps sector. 
 
The parent company Gévelot recorded a positive result of EUR17.8 million in 2024, compared to EUR3.5 million in 2023, also 
a profit, thanks to the improvement in financial income. In 2024, this consisted primarily of a special dividend of 
EUR15.0 million received from PCM SA, compared to EUR2.3 million in 2023. 
 
It was decided to distribute a dividend of EUR5.00 per share, payable as of June 20, 2025, the same amount as last year. 
 
In a global environment marked by high financial market volatility, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and rising tariffs 
in the United States, the world economy faces growing uncertainties. These factors represent potential economic risks 
for our Group. 
 
In response to this complex context, Gévelot reaffirms its ambitious development strategy, based on targeted 
investments in its commercial and industrial activities. These investments, though significant, are aimed at generating 
sustained growth and increased profitability over the medium and long term. 
 
Backed by a solid financial structure, the company has the necessary resources to confidently continue implementing its 
strategic roadmap. Gévelot thus approaches the future with determination, in a spirit of sustainable, balanced, and 
controlled growth. 
 
Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT CGM 12 JUNE 2025 PRESS RELEASE 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2154500 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2154500 12-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154500&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
