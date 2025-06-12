Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
13.06.25
1,320 Euro
-2,94 % -0,040
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 18:21 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jun-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
12 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,236 
 
Highest price paid per share:            120.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    119.0872p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,609,949 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,609,949) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      119.0872p                       62,236

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
618             120.00          08:20:43         00340400569TRLO1     XLON 
 
1003             120.20          08:27:11         00340404121TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             120.00          08:27:13         00340404139TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             120.00          08:31:11         00340406406TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             120.00          08:45:17         00340414176TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              120.00          08:52:53         00340418065TRLO1     XLON 
 
1232             120.00          08:52:53         00340418066TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              120.00          08:53:02         00340418150TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.80          08:54:43         00340419125TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             120.00          08:54:43         00340419126TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             120.00          08:54:43         00340419127TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             119.80          08:56:10         00340419858TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             119.80          08:56:10         00340419859TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             120.00          08:56:10         00340419860TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             120.00          08:56:10         00340419864TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             120.00          08:56:10         00340419865TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.60          08:56:37         00340420090TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             119.60          08:56:37         00340420091TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             119.60          08:56:40         00340420106TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             119.60          08:56:40         00340420107TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             119.60          08:56:40         00340420108TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             119.20          09:15:15         00340430880TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             119.20          09:30:11         00340440654TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              119.20          10:27:56         00340479116TRLO1     XLON 
 
858             119.80          10:29:27         00340480066TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.80          10:29:27         00340480067TRLO1     XLON 
 
1272             119.80          10:51:58         00340491483TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             119.80          10:51:58         00340491484TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             119.40          10:53:08         00340492074TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             119.20          10:59:33         00340494214TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             119.20          10:59:33         00340494215TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.00          11:07:00         00340494609TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             119.00          11:07:00         00340494610TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             119.00          11:07:01         00340494611TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             119.00          11:07:01         00340494612TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             119.00          11:07:01         00340494613TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             119.00          11:07:01         00340494614TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             119.00          11:07:02         00340494615TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             119.00          11:07:02         00340494616TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             119.00          11:07:02         00340494617TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.00          11:07:02         00340494618TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             119.00          11:07:06         00340494622TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              119.00          11:07:35         00340494645TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             119.00          11:07:39         00340494648TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             119.00          11:09:41         00340494712TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              119.00          11:09:41         00340494713TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             119.00          11:09:50         00340494720TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             119.00          11:09:50         00340494721TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             119.00          11:09:52         00340494722TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             119.00          11:09:52         00340494723TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             119.00          11:09:53         00340494724TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             119.00          11:09:53         00340494725TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             118.60          11:10:00         00340494732TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             119.00          11:10:30         00340494753TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             118.80          11:10:30         00340494754TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             119.00          11:10:30         00340494755TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             119.00          11:10:30         00340494756TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              119.00          11:11:00         00340494811TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              119.00          11:11:36         00340494834TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             119.00          11:12:13         00340494845TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.00          11:12:28         00340494856TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             118.80          11:21:00         00340495276TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             118.60          11:27:34         00340495545TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             119.00          11:33:45         00340496069TRLO1     XLON 
 
1326             119.20          13:16:20         00340500811TRLO1     XLON 
 
1317             119.00          13:16:23         00340500812TRLO1     XLON 
 
928             119.20          13:31:20         00340501522TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             119.20          14:11:38         00340503958TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             119.20          14:18:18         00340504189TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             119.20          14:18:18         00340504190TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              119.20          14:18:48         00340504207TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             119.00          14:41:39         00340506515TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             119.00          14:48:03         00340507151TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              119.00          14:48:03         00340507152TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             119.00          15:14:40         00340510884TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             119.00          15:14:40         00340510885TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             119.00          15:14:58         00340510935TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             119.00          15:14:58         00340510936TRLO1     XLON 
 
854             119.20          15:15:36         00340510987TRLO1     XLON 
 
862             119.20          15:15:50         00340511006TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             119.20          15:16:20         00340511058TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.20          15:16:46         00340511133TRLO1     XLON 
 
1124             119.20          15:16:49         00340511137TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             119.00          15:16:55         00340511141TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              119.00          15:16:55         00340511142TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             119.00          15:16:55         00340511143TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              119.00          15:16:55         00340511144TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             119.00          15:18:03         00340511309TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             119.00          15:18:03         00340511310TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             119.00          15:23:36         00340512036TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             119.00          15:23:36         00340512037TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              119.00          15:23:36         00340512038TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             119.00          15:23:36         00340512039TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             119.00          15:23:36         00340512040TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             119.00          15:23:36         00340512041TRLO1     XLON 
 
387             119.00          15:23:36         00340512042TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             118.80          15:23:36         00340512043TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             118.60          15:23:36         00340512044TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             118.60          15:23:36         00340512045TRLO1     XLON 
 
1375             119.00          15:23:36         00340512046TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              119.00          15:23:40         00340512053TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             118.80          15:23:40         00340512054TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             119.00          15:23:40         00340512055TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             118.80          15:23:43         00340512058TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             119.00          15:23:43         00340512059TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             119.00          15:23:43         00340512060TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             119.00          15:23:43         00340512061TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             118.80          15:23:43         00340512062TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             118.40          15:24:06         00340512089TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             118.40          15:24:06         00340512090TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             118.00          15:24:21         00340512111TRLO1     XLON 
 
1307             118.40          15:32:36         00340513264TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             118.40          15:33:38         00340513415TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             118.80          15:57:50         00340515576TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             118.60          16:10:39         00340516684TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              118.60          16:10:39         00340516685TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             118.40          16:18:35         00340517539TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             118.40          16:18:35         00340517540TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             118.40          16:18:35         00340517541TRLO1     XLON 
 
1362             118.40          16:18:56         00340517573TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             118.40          16:18:56         00340517574TRLO1     XLON 
 
1957             118.20          16:18:56         00340517575TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392553 
EQS News ID:  2154542 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154542&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
