Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jun-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,236 Highest price paid per share: 120.20p Lowest price paid per share: 118.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.0872p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,609,949 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,609,949) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.0872p 62,236

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 618 120.00 08:20:43 00340400569TRLO1 XLON 1003 120.20 08:27:11 00340404121TRLO1 XLON 609 120.00 08:27:13 00340404139TRLO1 XLON 615 120.00 08:31:11 00340406406TRLO1 XLON 400 120.00 08:45:17 00340414176TRLO1 XLON 77 120.00 08:52:53 00340418065TRLO1 XLON 1232 120.00 08:52:53 00340418066TRLO1 XLON 24 120.00 08:53:02 00340418150TRLO1 XLON 200 119.80 08:54:43 00340419125TRLO1 XLON 617 120.00 08:54:43 00340419126TRLO1 XLON 458 120.00 08:54:43 00340419127TRLO1 XLON 247 119.80 08:56:10 00340419858TRLO1 XLON 416 119.80 08:56:10 00340419859TRLO1 XLON 400 120.00 08:56:10 00340419860TRLO1 XLON 617 120.00 08:56:10 00340419864TRLO1 XLON 393 120.00 08:56:10 00340419865TRLO1 XLON 644 119.60 08:56:37 00340420090TRLO1 XLON 646 119.60 08:56:37 00340420091TRLO1 XLON 647 119.60 08:56:40 00340420106TRLO1 XLON 640 119.60 08:56:40 00340420107TRLO1 XLON 642 119.60 08:56:40 00340420108TRLO1 XLON 639 119.20 09:15:15 00340430880TRLO1 XLON 300 119.20 09:30:11 00340440654TRLO1 XLON 2 119.20 10:27:56 00340479116TRLO1 XLON 858 119.80 10:29:27 00340480066TRLO1 XLON 200 119.80 10:29:27 00340480067TRLO1 XLON 1272 119.80 10:51:58 00340491483TRLO1 XLON 166 119.80 10:51:58 00340491484TRLO1 XLON 241 119.40 10:53:08 00340492074TRLO1 XLON 422 119.20 10:59:33 00340494214TRLO1 XLON 241 119.20 10:59:33 00340494215TRLO1 XLON 635 119.00 11:07:00 00340494609TRLO1 XLON 634 119.00 11:07:00 00340494610TRLO1 XLON 634 119.00 11:07:01 00340494611TRLO1 XLON 639 119.00 11:07:01 00340494612TRLO1 XLON 640 119.00 11:07:01 00340494613TRLO1 XLON 661 119.00 11:07:01 00340494614TRLO1 XLON 514 119.00 11:07:02 00340494615TRLO1 XLON 147 119.00 11:07:02 00340494616TRLO1 XLON 627 119.00 11:07:02 00340494617TRLO1 XLON 635 119.00 11:07:02 00340494618TRLO1 XLON 631 119.00 11:07:06 00340494622TRLO1 XLON 5 119.00 11:07:35 00340494645TRLO1 XLON 360 119.00 11:07:39 00340494648TRLO1 XLON 271 119.00 11:09:41 00340494712TRLO1 XLON 5 119.00 11:09:41 00340494713TRLO1 XLON 360 119.00 11:09:50 00340494720TRLO1 XLON 276 119.00 11:09:50 00340494721TRLO1 XLON 665 119.00 11:09:52 00340494722TRLO1 XLON 669 119.00 11:09:52 00340494723TRLO1 XLON 669 119.00 11:09:53 00340494724TRLO1 XLON 609 119.00 11:09:53 00340494725TRLO1 XLON 656 118.60 11:10:00 00340494732TRLO1 XLON 120 119.00 11:10:30 00340494753TRLO1 XLON 624 118.80 11:10:30 00340494754TRLO1 XLON 619 119.00 11:10:30 00340494755TRLO1 XLON 431 119.00 11:10:30 00340494756TRLO1 XLON 79 119.00 11:11:00 00340494811TRLO1 XLON 65 119.00 11:11:36 00340494834TRLO1 XLON 300 119.00 11:12:13 00340494845TRLO1 XLON 200 119.00 11:12:28 00340494856TRLO1 XLON 617 118.80 11:21:00 00340495276TRLO1 XLON 614 118.60 11:27:34 00340495545TRLO1 XLON 800 119.00 11:33:45 00340496069TRLO1 XLON 1326 119.20 13:16:20 00340500811TRLO1 XLON 1317 119.00 13:16:23 00340500812TRLO1 XLON 928 119.20 13:31:20 00340501522TRLO1 XLON 474 119.20 14:11:38 00340503958TRLO1 XLON 137 119.20 14:18:18 00340504189TRLO1 XLON 466 119.20 14:18:18 00340504190TRLO1 XLON

8 119.20 14:18:48 00340504207TRLO1 XLON 646 119.00 14:41:39 00340506515TRLO1 XLON 548 119.00 14:48:03 00340507151TRLO1 XLON 98 119.00 14:48:03 00340507152TRLO1 XLON 646 119.00 15:14:40 00340510884TRLO1 XLON 646 119.00 15:14:40 00340510885TRLO1 XLON 146 119.00 15:14:58 00340510935TRLO1 XLON 491 119.00 15:14:58 00340510936TRLO1 XLON 854 119.20 15:15:36 00340510987TRLO1 XLON 862 119.20 15:15:50 00340511006TRLO1 XLON 1173 119.20 15:16:20 00340511058TRLO1 XLON 63 119.20 15:16:46 00340511133TRLO1 XLON 1124 119.20 15:16:49 00340511137TRLO1 XLON 365 119.00 15:16:55 00340511141TRLO1 XLON 19 119.00 15:16:55 00340511142TRLO1 XLON 246 119.00 15:16:55 00340511143TRLO1 XLON 4 119.00 15:16:55 00340511144TRLO1 XLON 365 119.00 15:18:03 00340511309TRLO1 XLON 269 119.00 15:18:03 00340511310TRLO1 XLON 150 119.00 15:23:36 00340512036TRLO1 XLON 163 119.00 15:23:36 00340512037TRLO1 XLON 19 119.00 15:23:36 00340512038TRLO1 XLON 284 119.00 15:23:36 00340512039TRLO1 XLON 313 119.00 15:23:36 00340512040TRLO1 XLON 128 119.00 15:23:36 00340512041TRLO1 XLON 387 119.00 15:23:36 00340512042TRLO1 XLON 634 118.80 15:23:36 00340512043TRLO1 XLON 1236 118.60 15:23:36 00340512044TRLO1 XLON 381 118.60 15:23:36 00340512045TRLO1 XLON 1375 119.00 15:23:36 00340512046TRLO1 XLON 49 119.00 15:23:40 00340512053TRLO1 XLON 663 118.80 15:23:40 00340512054TRLO1 XLON 618 119.00 15:23:40 00340512055TRLO1 XLON 642 118.80 15:23:43 00340512058TRLO1 XLON 511 119.00 15:23:43 00340512059TRLO1 XLON 153 119.00 15:23:43 00340512060TRLO1 XLON 424 119.00 15:23:43 00340512061TRLO1 XLON 653 118.80 15:23:43 00340512062TRLO1 XLON 656 118.40 15:24:06 00340512089TRLO1 XLON 656 118.40 15:24:06 00340512090TRLO1 XLON 366 118.00 15:24:21 00340512111TRLO1 XLON 1307 118.40 15:32:36 00340513264TRLO1 XLON 432 118.40 15:33:38 00340513415TRLO1 XLON 667 118.80 15:57:50 00340515576TRLO1 XLON 560 118.60 16:10:39 00340516684TRLO1 XLON 80 118.60 16:10:39 00340516685TRLO1 XLON 635 118.40 16:18:35 00340517539TRLO1 XLON 634 118.40 16:18:35 00340517540TRLO1 XLON 635 118.40 16:18:35 00340517541TRLO1 XLON 1362 118.40 16:18:56 00340517573TRLO1 XLON 388 118.40 16:18:56 00340517574TRLO1 XLON 1957 118.20 16:18:56 00340517575TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

