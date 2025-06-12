

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.69 billion, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 billion or $5.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $5.873 billion from $5.060 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.69 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.94 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.873 Bln vs. $5.060 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.875 - $5.925 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $20.50 - $20.70 Full year revenue guidance: $23.50 - $23.60 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News