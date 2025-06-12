Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 18:01
11,000 Euro
-2,48 % -0,280
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,96011,10023:00
11,00011,08022:00
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 22:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial's Latest AI Sprayer Precision Tech Goes Beyond the Boom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / An innovation from CNH uniting real time crop analysis and automated spraying now comes built-in for its Case IH, New Holland and Miller brands' sprayer portfolio.

Machine learning and camera sensing technology are proving how powerfully AI supports agriculture by boosting efficiency, reducing input costs, and helping farmers grow more sustainably.

This smart sprayer precision tech detects green on brown (weeds on soil) and then delivers the precise application of inputs such as water, herbicides and fertilizers - saving on resources and cutting down chemical use, resulting in more productive acres.

The latest installment in CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series delves into the technology behind this breakthrough and talks to an American farming family tending to 40,000 acres about the benefits they're already seeing on the ground.

Read the full story at: publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/senseapply-technology

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh%e2%80%99s-latest-ai-sprayer-precision-tech-goes-beyond-the-boom-1039107

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
