

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that it will advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin into phase 3 development in weight management based on completed clinical studies. This decision was based on positive results from earlier studies and feedback from health authorities.



The company is now planning to initiate a phase 3 development program with amycretin for adults with overweight or obesity during the first quarter of 2026.



