

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Friday said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the company's application to expand the use of its RSV vaccine, Arexvy to include individuals aged 18 years and older



A decision from the regulator is expected in the first half of 2026.



Arexvy is approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in adults aged 60 and older. It is also approved for adults aged 50-59 who are at increased risk for RSV disease.



