Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A0B6PD | ISIN: CA1520061021 | Ticker-Symbol: GOU
Tradegate
13.06.25 | 07:36
6,320 Euro
+1,25 % +0,078
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERRA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERRA GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3326,42415:09
6,3586,45015:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERRA GOLD
CENTERRA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTERRA GOLD INC6,320+1,25 %
KENORLAND MINERALS LTD1,020-3,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.