Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
13.06.25 | 11:54
0,318 Euro
-1,24 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3070,31915:11
0,3070,31915:12
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 13:54 Uhr
103 Leser
GOVY AirCab Makes Global Debut, GAC Unveils "Land-Air Matrix" at 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)

HONG KONG, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, GAC made a strong appearance at the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), showcasing eight flagship models across its three major product -brands: GAC, AION, and HYPTEC. Simultaneously, GAC unveiled "Hong Kong Action" - the localized implementation of its "One GAC 2.0" global strategy in Hong Kong, and announced the global debut of its first mass-produced flying car - GOVY AirCab, along with the Hong Kong debut of the global premium compact model, the AION UT. At the press conference, Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, and Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, were joined by prominent political and business leaders from Hong Kong to witness the historic moment. After visiting the booth, they expressed strong praise for GAC.

At the Bangkok International Auto Show in March, GAC launched its "One GAC 2.0" globalization strategy, "Thailand ACTION". GAC aims to boost brand presence, sales, and brand awareness across the Asia-Pacific region. This also marks the official launch of GAC's global localization initiatives. In May 2025, the GAC Indonesia Smart Factory commenced operations. The "Hong Kong ACTION" initiative, tailored for the Hong Kong market, establishes a comprehensive presence across products, channels, services, energy systems, and mobility ecosystems.

Regarding product strategy, the AION UT-featuring a stylish design, spacious interior, and high intelligence-is set to go on sale in Hong Kong in the second half of the year. For channels, GAC plans to expand its retail channel network by adding one service center and one showroom in Hong Kong by 2025. For services, GAC will offer the "Hong Kong-Mainland Permit" service to meet consumers' vehicle usage needs across both regions. Furthermore, GAC plans to build 300 ultra-fast charging stations in Hong Kong and is advancing cooperation with ONTIME Mobility to deliver a more convenient mobility ecosystem in Hong Kong by 2028.

A major highlight of the event was the global debut of the GOVY AirCab - one of the world's first multirotor flying vehicles to enter mass production. Trial operations are expected to begin this year in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with customer deliveries scheduled by the end of 2026. Moving forward, GAC will leverage Hong Kong as a pivot to continuously advance its globalization strategy, focusing on quality, technology, service, and the industry chain ecosystem, aiming to deliver excellent mobility experiences to consumers.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710507/1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/govy-aircab-makes-global-debut-gac-unveils-land-air-matrix-at-2025-international-automotive--supply-chain-expo-hong-kong-302481111.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
