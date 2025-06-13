Divio Technologies AB: Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of Divio Technologies AB (publ) on 13 June 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Divio Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") was held today, 13 June 2025, at 08:00 at the Company's premises at Skeppargatan 27 in Stockholm. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with previously published proposals. The main resolutions adopted by the Meeting are summarized below.

Adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet

The Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet as presented in the annual report for 2024.

Appropriation of Earnings

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board's proposal in the annual report, meaning that no dividend will be paid.

Discharge from Liability

The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability.

Remuneration to the Board and the Auditor

The Meeting resolved that remuneration of SEK 100,000 shall be paid to each of the ordinary board members not employed by the Group and SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Board.

The Company's auditor shall be remunerated according to approved invoices.

Election of Board of Directors and Auditor

The Meeting resolved that the number of board members shall remain at three (3) and re-elected Leif Liljebrunn, Anette Ringnér, and Niklas Köresaar. Furthermore, Leif Liljebrunn was elected as Chairman of the Board.

Anders O Persson of Forvis Mazars AB was re-elected as the Company's auditor.



Resolution on Amendment of the Articles of Association

The Meeting resolved to amend the Articles of Association as follows:

Previous Wording New Wording § 4 Share Capital

Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 10 000 000 och högst 40 000 000 kronor.

The share capital shall be no less than 10,000,000 SEK and no more than 40,000,000 SEK. § 4 Share Capital

Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 18 000 000 och högst 72 000 000 kronor.

The share capital shall be no less than 18,000,000 SEK and no more than 72,000,000 SEK.

Resolution to Abolish the Nomination Committee

The General Meeting resolved to abolish the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Board's proposal.



Authorization for the Board to Issue Shares, Convertibles, and Warrants

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, within the limits of the Articles of Association as applicable from time to time, on one or more occasions, until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue new shares and to issue convertibles and/or warrants, with or without preferential rights for shareholders. Resolutions to issue under this authorization may be made with provisions for payment in kind, by set-off, or in cash.

Pursuant to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act, the Board is not authorized under this mandate to issue to board members of the Group, employees, or similar. Issues with deviation from shareholders' preferential rights must be carried out on market terms.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from shareholders' preferential rights are to enable share issues and issues of warrants and convertibles to increase the Company's financial flexibility and/or the Board's scope of action.



Authorization to Make Adjustments

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, the CEO, or any person otherwise designated by the Board to make such minor adjustments and clarifications of the resolutions adopted by the Meeting as may be necessary for the registration of the resolutions.



Stockholm, June 2025

Divio Technologies AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.