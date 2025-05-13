Divio Technologies AB: "Divio Technologies AB (publ) reports positive EBITDA and a 66% increase in net sales."

SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

First quarter: 1 JAN 2025 TO 31 MAR 2025

Net sales increased by 66% to KSEK 8,452 (5,100)

Subscription revenue increased by 34% to KSEK 6,532 (4,864)

MRR in March was KUSD 212 (153), an increase by 39%

EBITDA was KSEK 342 (-4,304)

EBIT was KSEK -1,270 (-5,851)

EPS before dilution was SEK -0.01 (-0.04)

Cash position was KSEK 4,419 (5,356)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (First quarter)

Divio reports positive EBITDA for the quarter

Successful onboarding and customization for new health care customers is ongoing, and increased scope

Extended existing customer agreements and secured a number of new clients with potential to grow business

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER

Enhanced collaboration with Swiss Innovation Forces announced





First quarter (3 months)

Full year (12 months) KSEK

2025 2024 %

2024 Key Financials











Subscription revenue 6,532 4,864 34%

21,698 Professional services revenue 1,920 236 713%

3,500 Net sales

8,452 5,100 66%

25,197 Total revenue

9,328 6,747 38%

31,720 Costs

-8,987 -11,051 19%

-40,533 EBITDA

342 -4,304 108%

-8,813 Dep. / Am.

-1,612 -1,547 -4%

-6,372 EBIT

-1,270 -5,851 78%

-15,185













MRR (KUSD)

212 153 39%



Cash position

4,419 5,356 -18%





CEO COMMENTS

I am very pleased with the strong start we've had in the first quarter of the year. Our momentum continues to build, and I'm proud to share that we've seen a 34% increase in subscriptions compared to the same period last year. Most notably, we are steadily approaching one of our most important milestones-becoming cash flow positive. Achieving a positive EBITDA result this quarter marks a significant step in that direction and is ahead of our expectations.

Sales performance has been particularly impressive, with Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) growing by 39%, well above our target. While consultancy is not our core focus, our professional services revenue surged by 713% year-over-year. This reinforces our ability to deliver a full-service experience to our customers-whether directly or through partners-which is critical to maintaining high-quality delivery standards.

We've secured several strategic new customers this quarter, including Village Capital and a loyalty app company, both with strong growth potential. As we've stated before, signing a deal is only the beginning; nurturing and expanding these relationships is key. We're seeing that happen with several of our existing customers as well, such as Girl Effect and a prominent Swiss healthcare company. Furthermore, the new framework agreement with Swiss Innovation Force-and its recent extension-positions us well for scalable growth within the Department of Defence.

Our partner ecosystem, particularly our agency partners, continues to evolve into a powerful part of our sales strategy. In Q1, we dedicated resources to better activate these partners, leading to both increased platform usage and a strong pipeline of high-quality leads. This is starting to translate into real business, and we are confident in the continued contribution of this channel.

Reaching cash flow positivity has been a key goal, and we are now closer than ever. With a few more deals in place, we will be in an even stronger financial position. The fact that we've already achieved positive EBITDA is both exciting and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.

Looking ahead, I feel very optimistic. With such strong commitment from our team and partners, and with the results we're already delivering, I believe we are on the right path to reach the next level in our journey.

I'm truly excited about what lies ahead.

Jon Levin, CEO

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

