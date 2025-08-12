Divio Technologies AB: Divio Technologies AB (publ) reports a 62% increase in net sales and 34% increase in MRR

SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Second quarter: 1 April to 30 June 2025

Net sales increased by 62% to KSEK 8,231 (5,076)

Subscription revenue increased by 31% to KSEK 6,343 (4,856)

MRR in June was KUSD 207 (154), an increase by 34%

EBITDA was KSEK -192 (-2,567)

EBIT was KSEK -1,697 (-4,129)

EPS before dilution was SEK 0.00 (-0.03)

Cash position was KSEK 1,712 (5,326)

Year to Date: 1 January to 30 June 2025

Net sales increased by approximately 64% to KSEK 16,684 (10,176)

EBITDA was KSEK 150 (-6,871)

EBIT was KSEK -2,967 (-9,980)

EPS before dilution was SEK -0.01 (-0.07)

Significant events during the quarter

Increased cooperation with Swiss Armed Forces

A related party bridge loan of MSEK 2.0 was raised to secure funding during the above fundraise

A directed fund raise, initially raising MSEK 9.6 before costs, was announced on 2025-06-27. For further information, please see the related press release

Significant events after the quarter

Secured an exciting partnership with the global Swiss consultancy firm Zühlke

The above directed fund raised was completed







Second quarter (3 months)

Year to date (6 months) KSEK



2025 2024 %

2025 2024 % Key Financials

















Subscription revenue 6,343 4,856 31%

12,875 9,720 32% Professional services revenue 1,888 220 758%

3,808 456 735% Net sales



8,231 5,076 62%

16,684 10,176 64% Total revenue



9,162 6,983 31%

18,490 13,730 35% Costs



-9,354 -9,550 2%

-18,340 -20,601 11% EBITDA



-192 -2,567 93%

150 -6,871 102% Dep. / Am.



-1,505 -1,562 4%

-3,117 -3,109 0% EBIT



-1,697 -4,129 59%

-2,967 -9,980 70%



















MRR (KUSD)



207 154 34%







Cash position



1,712 5,326 -68%









CEO COMMENT

During this very busy quarter, we have been working hard on several very promising sales discussions that are now in the final stages, and we are working diligently to conclude them as soon as the summer holidays are over.

Our growth for the quarter was 62% on net sales and our MRR increased by 34% driven by the large Swiss healthcare company we signed in Q3-24. This generates a neutral EBITDA year-to-date which is very good news however does not fully take us to cash neutrality, our main financial target. Hence we do have a little bit more to do and I'm confident that our persistent efforts will soon deliver tangible results in this area.

Our strategic decision to strengthen agency collaboration as an extended sales channel is clearly paying off. The number of projects generated through agencies continues to increase, and we have also entered promising discussions with several larger customers via these partnerships. This includes the recently announced partnership with a large Swiss global consultancy company, Zühlke. Divios platform and service are filling an important gap in Zühlkes web services, further validating the unique value of our offering. For Divio, the partnership broadens Divio's offering, opening up for wider dialogues with both existing and new customers. The partnership also opens up to a large portfolio of potential customers.

We have also signed an expanded framework agreement with the Swiss Armed Forces, making it easier to onboard new projects within the organization. We have already initiated new projects under this agreement, and more is to come.



We have also recently launched a project to convert free subscriptions into paying customers. While our standard approach offers a limited free trial period, in certain cases we have extended this period for specific reasons. This means that customers who have tested our platform for a period of time and continued to be free subscribers despite having live projects. Of course, we risk losing some users, but on the other hand, we are convinced that the vast majority are satisfied with the service and will continue as paying customers, thereby contributing to a welcome MRR injection.

At the end of the quarter, we announced a capital raising of MSEK 10 to cover the liquidity deficit, which is mainly due to large advance payments from customers that apply until the end of the year. The capital raising also includes up to MSEK 8 in 12- and 14-month warrants, which, if exercised, would enable us to further invest in our growth strategy. We are very pleased that this capital raising was completed after the end of the quarter, and we thank all parties involved.

Looking ahead, we have a great deal of hard work ahead, with many promising deals to close and significant opportunities to grow with existing customers. I'm confident that we are on the verge of reaching positive cashflow, and will continue to drive steady, sustainable growth. I remain very optimistic about what lies ahead.

Our momentum is strong, and I am very excited for the next phase.

Jon Levin, CEO

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

This information is information that Divio Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-12 08:30 CEST.