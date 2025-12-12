Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 08:04
0,003 Euro
-5,56 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,01611:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Divio Technologies AB: Divio secures an additional contract expansion worth SEK 500,000 with Swiss Healthcare Company

Divio Technologies has secured a further expansion of its service contract with a major Swiss Healthcare Company. This new expansion, valued at approximately SEK 500,000, is in addition to the SEK 700,000 extension announced in November 2025. These supplementary services, which are expected to carry a relatively high gross margin for Divio, are scheduled to be delivered during the first quarter of 2026.

"I am very excited over the early and significant increase in service requests, a strong endorsement of the quality and value we deliver to this key client," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio. "This success perfectly illustrates Divio's business model: secure the initial contract and then, through hard work, generate continuous expansions which will take the relationship to the next level and beyond."

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.