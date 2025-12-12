Divio Technologies AB: Divio secures an additional contract expansion worth SEK 500,000 with Swiss Healthcare Company

Divio Technologies has secured a further expansion of its service contract with a major Swiss Healthcare Company. This new expansion, valued at approximately SEK 500,000, is in addition to the SEK 700,000 extension announced in November 2025. These supplementary services, which are expected to carry a relatively high gross margin for Divio, are scheduled to be delivered during the first quarter of 2026.



"I am very excited over the early and significant increase in service requests, a strong endorsement of the quality and value we deliver to this key client," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio. "This success perfectly illustrates Divio's business model: secure the initial contract and then, through hard work, generate continuous expansions which will take the relationship to the next level and beyond."

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.