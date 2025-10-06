Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
06.10.25 | 08:31
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 11:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Divio Technologies AB: Divio Announces CFO Leadership Transition

Divio today announced a leadership transition in its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) role, concluding its cooperation with Fredrik Wallmark. The position will be expanded and relocated from a fully remote setup to southern Sweden, where CEO Jon Levin is based.

This strategic decision serves two key purposes. First, to strengthen essential functions by moving away from remote arrangements and enabling closer, centralized collaboration between the CFO and CEO, thereby enhancing strategic, financial, operational, and investor relations outcomes. Second, and equally important, is to free up time for the CEO and senior management, allowing them to dedicate more time and focus on accelerating sales activities.

The search for a new operational CFO in southern Sweden will begin shortly. In the interim, Divio board member Niklas Koresaar will assume the role of Interim CFO.

Jon Levin expressed his sincere thanks to Fredrik for his important contributions and commitment over the past few years. He also welcomed Niklas to the operational side of Divio, stating, "As a board member, Niklas is well aware of the operational challenges we are facing and is in a position to immediately step in to support us while we execute on our new Agency strategy."

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
