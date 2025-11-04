Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.11.2025
WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554
Frankfurt
04.11.25 | 08:09
0,003 Euro
-21,05 % -0,001
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 08:20 Uhr
Divio Technologies AB: Divio reports SEK 700,000 in enhanced collaboration with Swiss Healthcare Company

Divio Technologies announces the signing of an extended services agreement with a large Swiss Healthcare Company. This agreement will increase Divio's engagement value in 2025 by approximately SEK 700,000. The engagement will be primarily handled by Divio, resulting in a relatively high margin for Divio.

"This recognition highlights the great work we've done with our client and serves as another strong example of how we're expanding our services within our existing client base - an expansion that has only just begun," said Jon Levin, CEO of Divio Technologies

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
