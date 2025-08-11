Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
11.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
Divio Technologies AB: Divio Announces Strategic Partnership with Zühlke, a Swiss global consultancy firm

Divio is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Zühlke, a Swiss-headquartered global transformation partner. Zühlke helps organizations turn technology into tangible business value by integrating strategy, digital solutions, and systems engineering, especially within complex and regulated industries.

This partnership marks a significant step in expanding both companies' capabilities in cloud consulting, cloud services management, and application development and maintenance.

By joining forces, Divio and Zühlke are enhancing each other's strengths to offer clients an even more comprehensive suite of cloud solutions. This collaboration allows customers to benefit from deeper technical expertise, streamlined delivery, and access to a broader portfolio of digital products and services.

"We're excited to team up with Zühlke and look forward to delivering strong value together. Their engineering excellence and deep industry experience, especially in regulated sectors, complement our cloud platform and managed services offering perfectly. Together, we can accelerate digital transformation initiatives for our clients with even greater impact," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio.

"Backed by deep engineering expertise and a proven track record of delivering practical solutions, this partnership brings together complementary strengths to unlock greater value for clients. By working with Divio, we can apply our experience to scale cloud-native solutions efficiently, simplify complexity, and drive innovation with a clear focus on real-world impact," says Oliver Brack, Group Head Cloud & DevOps of Zühlke.

The partnership is already laying the groundwork for joint engagements and co-created solutions tailored to enterprise and mid-market clients undergoing digital transformation journeys.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

