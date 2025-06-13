Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Acquires 420 Million DOG Tokens and AltcoinMarketCap.com Domain

Mesquite,NV, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP), a Nevada-based public company focused on technology and digital asset innovation, today announced the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of 420,000,000 DogeCoin Cash (Token: DOG). This brings the Company's total DOG token holdings to 2,020,000,000.

As part of the transaction, the Company also acquired the domain AltcoinMarketCap.com, which it intends to develop as a community-driven altcoin index platform to be integrated into DOGP's broader ecosystem.

The site is expected to serve as a platform for highlighting trending, meme-centric, and community-supported digital assets, aligning with DOGP's broader mission to support decentralized crypto culture. AltcoinMarketCap.com is anticipated to track the most talked-about, meme-relevant, and community-influenced digital assets in the space.

"This isn't just another token buy-it's a strategic fetch," said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. "DOGP now holds over two billion DOG tokens, giving us a significant footprint in the evolving DogeCoin Cash ecosystem. AltcoinMarketCap.com adds a new dimension to our strategy-where memes meet the map."

The DOG tokens acquired are expected to support upcoming community engagement initiatives, token-based utilities, and potential staking programs, further deepening DOGP's role in the broader DogeCoin Cash movement.

Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka "CTA", and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as focusing on blockchain innovation and developing blockchain-based infrastructure and digital asset initiatives. Its subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., currently holds DOG tokens as its sole digital asset and is an emerging platform focused on meme-based cryptocurrency innovation, token utility, and social crypto applications.



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC. Dogecoin Cash Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information: info@cbds.com