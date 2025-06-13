

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC (PSO, PSON.L), an education and learning solutions provider, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to acquire eDynamic Holdings LP, a career and technical education curriculum solutions provider.



The transaction, to be closed in the second half, will be funded from cash on hand and available liquidity.



Commenting on the proposed transaction, Pearson, said: 'This acquisition is aligned to Pearson's strategy, enabling Pearson to scale its position in the fast-growing early careers space and broaden capabilities in career-readiness solutions.'



eDynamic Learning serves over 885,000 K-12 students, with a reach of over 9,000 K-12 schools and higher education institutions, in addition to post-secondary learners and adult professionals.



With 325 digital courses across over 40 career pathways, it reaches learners through educational resources, immersive virtual career simulations, workforce training, and others.



PSO was down by 2.63% at $14.44 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



