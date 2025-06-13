GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: People & Culture | Business Aligned People-Centered Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / GoDaddy

Business Aligned People - Centered Strategy

By valuing individuality, we grow together.

At GoDaddy, we are committed to attracting, motivating, and retaining qualified talent from around the world. We strive to foster a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace where all employees can learn, grow, and succeed, driven in part by their ability to understand how their work connects to our business' objectives and customers' experience.

A workforce that reflects the diverse communities we serve strengthens our innovation, creativity, and competitiveness. The unique perspectives and experiences of our employees enhance our ability to connect with more people and drive greater impact for entrepreneurs globally. As we work to make opportunity more inclusive for all, we remain focused on cultivating an environment where our employees can thrive. We focus on running inclusive recruitment processes to hire qualified talent, compensating our employees fairly based on the work they perform, and cultivating a respectful and supportive company culture.

Our People-Centered Strategy in Action

We realize the value of having a community consisting of many different types of people, to enable employees as individuals, and empower teams to produce better business outcomes. This requires executing inclusive programs and policies across our employee experience lifecycle, including for recruitment, career and professional development, and engagement programs.

We also integrate people-centered priorities in how we operate across our business operations, including approaching our partnerships, investments, policies, and communication with similar thoughtfulness and care. Finally, to help customers feel supported and that their needs and feedback are considered in the products and services we offer them, we work to understand the different types of customers we serve as well as how we can help them individually succeed.

Driven by Accountability

Building an inclusive and equitable workforce requires accountability and transparency. Our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Steering Committee, which is composed of senior leaders, plays a key role in fostering an inclusive employee and customer experience by providing feedback, direction, and championship as needed.

As part of our commitment to accountability, we are also focused on transparent disclosures. By regularly analyzing and sharing our workforce representation and pay parity results through public reports, we're holding ourselves accountable to enable a truly inclusive environment where all can thrive.

Representation Matters

We believe that representation matters because it helps in attracting and retaining the best talent, inspiring innovation, and building great products and services to better serve entrepreneurs everywhere. Our aim is to foster an environment reflective of the diverse perspectives and experiences of our customers and the communities we serve.

Board Composition

Our business and ability to enhance long-term value are supported by our mission to make opportunity more inclusive for all through our work to serve our diverse customer base. Our Board, in conjunction with the Nominating and Governance Committee, seeks qualified individuals to serve as directors who broaden, among other things, the mix of experience, skills, knowledge, personal and professional backgrounds, age, tenure, and diversity of our Board to help serve that mission. For more information on our Board please review our 2025 Proxy Statement on our Investor Relations Financials page or the Frameworks & Metrics section in the Appendix.

Global Gender Diversity1

In 2024, women represented 30% of GoDaddy's global workforce and non-binary employees represented 0.2%. Since we started reporting this information in 2015, women employed by GoDaddy has increased by 5 points, and women in leadership positions has increased by approximately 6 points.

All company

2024 Women: 30%

2023 Women: 30%

Leaders and Directors

2024 Women: 31%

2023 Women: 32%

Technical roles

2024 Women: 22%

2023 Women: 21%

Non-tech roles

2024 Women: 39%

2023 Women: 38%

Non-binary

2024 Non-binary: 0.2%

2023 Non-binary: 0.3%

U.S. Race & Ethnic Diversity by Role2

GoDaddy's representation of employees of color in the U.S. is up 6 points since we started reporting this data in 2017. Additionally, the U.S. representation of employees of color in leadership roles is up 9 points and the percentage of people of color in technical versus non-technical roles has increased 11 points since we started reporting this information in 2017.

All company

2024 People of Color: 38%

2023 People of Color: 38%

Leaders and Directors

2024 People of Color: 33%

2023 People of Color: 31%

Technical roles

2024 People of Color: 42%

2023 People of Color: 41%

Non-tech roles

2024 People of Color: 33%

2023 People of Color: 34%

A Closer Look at U.S. Race & Ethnic Diversity3

Employees who identify as Asian increased by nearly 1 point, while all other groups remained within a couple of tenths of percentage points year-over-year.

We recognize that ethnicity and race are distinct, and we continue to assess our data collection efforts against government reporting agencies and best practices. For more details on our workforce diversity, please refer to the Frameworks & Metricssection.

2024

0.7% American Indian

17.3 % Asian

4.5% Black

10.2% Hispanic

4.4% Multiracial

0.5% Pacific Islander

4.4% Undeclared

57.9% White

2023

0.7% American Indian

16.4 % Asian

5.1% Black

10.5% Hispanic

4.5% Multiracial

0.4% Pacific Islander

4.4% Undeclared

58.1% White

Pay Parity

Our compensation programs and practices are designed to compensate our employees fairly based on the type of work they perform and their performance, and we continue to publicly report our data to demonstrate transparency and accountability to both current and prospective employees.

In 2015, we were one of the first companies to publish pay parity results, and we're proud to celebrate 10 years of sharing our gender pay data and 8 years of U.S. ethnicity pay data. While our goal is a $1.00-to-$1.00 pay parity target, we consider slight variations-just a few cents on either side of a dollar-to be fair results based on factors such as variable compensation components like bonuses, equity grants, employee performance, and experience.

Pay parity is more than a one-time, check-the-box exercise-it's an ongoing, rigorous process. In 2024, we continued to partner with a third- party expert to execute a multivariate regression analysis accounting for variables like performance and length of time in a role, which are considered reasonable explanations for differences in pay. This supports our efforts in applying appropriate and accepted methods and standards to our analysis and mitigations.

Gender Compensation Data4,5

As illustrated in the chart above, GoDaddy-wide, we continue to maintain global gender pay parity, ensuring that people earn the same regardless of their gender. This commitment spans all career levels globally, as we believe true equity involves everyone.

U.S. Race & Ethnicity Compensation Data6

Our goal is to ensure people earn the same regardless of race and ethnicity. This data shows that people of color have comparable pay relative to white employees. Differences of a cent or two are due to the analysis being a single point in time data set, which includes total compensation awarded, such as annual bonuses and equity grants, all of which are variable and impacted by employee performance.

A Closer Look at Compensation Data - U.S. Race & Ethnicity7

See chart above

To learn more, read our 2024 Sustainability Report.

