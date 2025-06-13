FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

FirstGroup plc

13 June 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on today that:

Ryan Mangold, Chief Finance Officer sold 50,000 shares at 224.60 pence per share.

Nicole Mangold, wife of Ryan Mangold and a person closely associated with Ryan Mangold sold 950,000 shares at 223.70 pence per share.

The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 13 June 2025.

Ryan and Nicole Mangold continues to hold 767,311 shares between them representing about 340% of Ryan's salary. For the purposes of the minimum shareholding requirement in the Directors' Remuneration Policy the unvested shares under the deferred annual bonus plan (net of expected tax) are also included. At the present time these represent just over 200% of salary making a total of over 540% of annual salary against a target of 200%.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction Share sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.246 50,000 d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price



50,000 £112,300 e) Date of the transaction 13 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nicole Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Wife of Ryan Mangold and person closely associated with him b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93