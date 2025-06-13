FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
FirstGroup plc
13 June 2025
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on today that:
- Ryan Mangold, Chief Finance Officer sold 50,000 shares at 224.60 pence per share.
- Nicole Mangold, wife of Ryan Mangold and a person closely associated with Ryan Mangold sold 950,000 shares at 223.70 pence per share.
The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 13 June 2025.
Ryan and Nicole Mangold continues to hold 767,311 shares between them representing about 340% of Ryan's salary. For the purposes of the minimum shareholding requirement in the Directors' Remuneration Policy the unvested shares under the deferred annual bonus plan (net of expected tax) are also included. At the present time these represent just over 200% of salary making a total of over 540% of annual salary against a target of 200%.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Enquiries:
David Blizzard
Company Secretary
020 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Finance Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£112,300
e)
Date of the transaction
13 June 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nicole Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Wife of Ryan Mangold and person closely associated with him
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£2,125,150
e)
Date of the transaction
13 June 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted