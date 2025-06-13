Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.: Terra Balcanica Welcomes Acquisition of Neighboring Producer in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) welcomes the acquisition of Adriatic Metals (ADT.AX) by the Canadian Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$1.3 billion ( https://dundeeprecious.com/news-media/news-releases/dundee-precious-metals-announces-proposed-acquisit-10180/ ). This development highlights the unique geological and jurisdictional potential of Bosnia and Herzegovina where Terra is advancing its Viogor-Zanik polymetallic project expected to see the Phase III drilling campaign start in the next two weeks.

Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic, the President and CEO of Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. commented: "From the beginning, Terra's operational focus was aimed at the highly prolific Western Tethyan Metallogenic Belt as it extends over the western Balkans. The Company strategically targeted critical metals (Sb-Zn-Ag-Au) needed by the resource-hungry European economy which is what brought us to eastern Bosnia in 2020. Today's major announcement of a mine located only 80 km west of our flagship polymetallic targets at Chumavichi and Brezani is a testament to both amazing rate of advancement of Adriatic's Vareš mine but also the mineral resource riches of the jurisdiction in which we proudly operate. Although comparatively early in our corporate development, Terra's next steps aim to drill-confirm the size potential of the Brezani Sb-Ag fault-hosted mineralization that could indicate the same order of magnitude of ore resources as seen at Vareš."

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Western Tethyan Metallogenic Belt

Bosnia and Herzegovina is situated in is a largely overlooked but ancient European mining belt with multiple jurisdictional advantages that make it a country of choice to explore for metals needed by the energy transition markets.

Bosnia is a stable democracy that obtained a "candidate status" for EU membership in 2022 and is well on the way of synchronizing its legislative and legal frameworks with European standards. It is extensively linked by road and rail networks to European smelters and the seaborne markets via Adriatic Sea.

The population of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in both entities and both local and federal government levels, is largely supportive of mining industry which is not surprising considering its rich history of coal, base and precious metal mining. The country possesses a highly skilled and business-minded workforce with a youthful engineering base keen to learn about mining and best practices in the mineral resource sector. Both Bosnian entities have enacted clear and concise mining codes with the country-wide corporate tax rate of 10% and favourable royalty regimes without free carry requirements.

The Western Tethyan Belt is the world's preeminent metallogenic corridor akin to the Andes and Cordilleras of the Americas. In the Balkans, it is divided into the Cretaceous and Neogene components (Figure 1), both of which are known for multiple Tier-1 deposits of precious, base (Cu-Sb-Zn-Pb), and energy transition (Li-B) metals appearing in a variety of genetic styles (skarn, veined epithermal, porphyry and sediment-hosted associations)

Figure 1. Tethyan metallogenic belts of the Balkan Peninsula. Key regional projects include: the 21.1 Mt at 577 g/t AgEq. Vares silver project in Bosnia owned by Adriatic Metals, the 1.8 Bt at 0.86% Cu Cukaru Peki deposit in Timok, Serbia (Zijin Mining), and the JORC inferred resource of 7.4 Moz Au at the Rogozna project in south Serbia owned by Strickland Metals (STK.AX). The red arrows indicate locations of Terra's Viogor-Zanik project and the Adriatic's Vares mine, respectively ( Click here to view image ).

Viogor-Zanik Project

Terra Balcanica is currently defining grade and ore approximate volumes of two polymetallic targets situated within our 168 km2 Viogor-Zanik project (Figure 2). The shallow, high grade character of structurally controlled mineralization yields to potentially easy-to-operate, open-pit or shallow underground mining operations. An additional benefit is presented by the adjacent Pb-Zn-Ag-Sb mine owned by Mineco Ltd. that generates 350 ktpa of ore concentrate with onsite crushing and flotation circuits.

After 2,200 m of diamond drilling completed at Chumavichi, high grade Ag-Sb-Pb-Zn-Au mineralizations have been confirmed at three targets spanning 2 km of strike along a shallow, fault-hosted, intermediate sulfidation, polymetallic vein system.

At the Company's other Viogor-Zanik target of Brezani, where the Company drilled over 1,500 m of diamond core, Terra has discovered a retrograde, chlorite-overprinted gold skarn system starting from surface, superimposed on a >1.2 km long, NE-shallowing Ag-Sb-Pb-Zn mineralized, fault-hosted permeability corridor. Here, with the maiden diamond drill hole BREDD002, Terra intercepted a 20-m wide, antimony-silver mineralization grading 436 g/t Ag Eq.

Figure 2. Geological map of the Viogor Zanik project with the Brezani target in the southeastern part of the project. Cumavici, the other high-grade, shallow polymetallic target is located 13 km to NW. The centrally located Sase mine (Mineco Ltd.) produces 350,000 tpa of Pb-Zn-Ag concentrate ( Click here to view image ).

Akin to Adriatic's deposits at Rupice and Veovaca deposits, the Viogor Zanik project features high grades of a similar mix of strategically needed metals dominated by silver, antimony and zinc that on average exceed 520 g/t Ag Eq. at Brezani and 1,200 g/t Ag Eq. at the Cumavici corridor.

