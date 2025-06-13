Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Announces Results of Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") reports that all resolutions from the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved with 62.76% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company represented at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee For % For Against % Against Julian Babarczy 311,422,274 99.63% 1,143,461 0.37% Joe Conway 307,958,117 98.53% 4,607,618 1.47% Patrick Downey 311,751,459 99.74% 814,276 0.26% Rob Doyle 312,507,445 99.98% 58,290 0.02% Kate Harcourt 312,332,268 99.93% 233,467 0.07% Sean Harvey 312,155,498 99.87% 410,237 0.13% Tara Hassan 312,008,591 99.82% 557,144 0.18%

Additional matters approved at the Meeting are as follows:

The number of directors was fixed at seven.

The Company's stock option plan, as required by the TSX every three years, was reapproved.

Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.



The "Report of Voting Results", which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, discloses the detailed voting results for the above resolutions. For additional details, please also see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 9, 2025.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets, and M&A.??

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Contact Information

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

