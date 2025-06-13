Anzeige
WKN: A0RF8Q | ISIN: CA68616T1093
Tradegate
13.06.25
0,930 Euro
+3,10 % +0,028
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8860,92312:44
0,8800,92513.06.
Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Announces Results of Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") reports that all resolutions from the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved with 62.76% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company represented at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeFor% ForAgainst% Against
Julian Babarczy311,422,27499.63%1,143,4610.37%
Joe Conway307,958,11798.53%4,607,6181.47%
Patrick Downey311,751,45999.74%814,2760.26%
Rob Doyle312,507,44599.98%58,2900.02%
Kate Harcourt312,332,26899.93%233,4670.07%
Sean Harvey312,155,49899.87%410,2370.13%
Tara Hassan312,008,59199.82%557,1440.18%

Additional matters approved at the Meeting are as follows:

  • The number of directors was fixed at seven.
  • The Company's stock option plan, as required by the TSX every three years, was reapproved.
  • Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

The "Report of Voting Results", which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, discloses the detailed voting results for the above resolutions. For additional details, please also see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 9, 2025.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets, and M&A.??

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Contact Information

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.


