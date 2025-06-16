Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced its new multi-mission Beechcraft King Air demonstration aircraft will be making its show and European debut at the 2025 Paris Air Show. The aircraft is equipped to showcase a wide range of missions available on the versatile and reliable Beechcraft King Air platform, and will be on static display Monday, June 16, through Thursday, June 19, at the Textron Pavilion A2.

From Wichita, Kansas to Paris, France: Beechcraft King Air demonstrator makes international debut

"The King Air's acquisition and operation cost, combined with excellent speed, range and payload capacity make it an excellent value for a wide range of special missions," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Missions Sales. "The best-selling turboprop serves as an ideal platform for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, utility transport, training and more. Over the last few years, we have seen solid European demand of our Cargo Door King Air 360C for essential air ambulance services."

Endless Special Missions Possibilities on Display

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The Beechcraft King Air on display is fitted with extended range (ER) fuel tanks, a factory-installed extended utility nose capable of housing a variety of sensors up to a 20-inch EO/IR sensor and a lift kit to retract, factory-installed wing hardpoint provisions and a cargo door that supports air ambulance and freight operations to enhance mission flexibility.

Powered by PT6A-67A engines with dual oil coolers, the aircraft offers hot/high airfield performance as well as impressive climb performance and cruising speeds.

Interior features include a mission rack with displays and a mission computer, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) VIP seating, AvFab and LifePort mission seats and a LifePort medevac stretcher. The cockpit is compatible with Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS).

King Air Leadership

More than 7,800 Beechcraft King Air turboprops have been delivered to customers since 1964, making it the best-selling business turboprop family in the world. The fleet has surpassed 66 million flight hours in its 60 years, serving roles in all branches of the U.S. military and flying both commercial and special missions.

Textron Aviation returns to the Paris Air Show as the industry leader with more than 1,700 Cessna and Beechcraft turbine aircraft in Europe and more than 255,000 aircraft delivered worldwide. In France, nearly 200 Cessna and Beechcraft turbine aircraft support a wide variety of missions for commercial, government and military customers.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com specialmissions.txtav.com defense.txtav.com scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems.

For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

