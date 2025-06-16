

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Ads, affiliated to tech major Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and streaming platform Roku, Inc. (ROKU) on Monday announced a partnership to offer advertisers access to the largest authenticated Connected TV or CTV audience in the U.S. exclusively through Amazon DSP.



The integration, which utilizes a custom identity resolution service, allows Amazon DSP to recognize logged-in viewers across the Roku OS and devices in the U.S. As a result, advertisers can target and measure audiences more accurately by reaching the same individual across different streaming platforms and devices.



From the fourth quarter of 2025, advertisers using Amazon DSP will be able to use the new solution.



The collaboration offers advertisers improved performance, planning, optimization, and measurement by making it easier to reach viewers who are logged in across a wide range of streaming services.



The partnership enhances addressability across top streaming platforms including The Roku Channel, Prime Video, and other apps on Roku and Fire TV devices. It also covers major publishers like Disney, FOX Corporation, Paramount, Tubi, and Warner Bros Discovery, the companies added.



The capability will be available only through Amazon DSP in the U.S., giving marketers an important new tool to improve their CTV advertising strategies.



The new collaboration is expected to reach an estimated 80 million U.S. CTV households, which is more than 80 percent of all CTV homes, according to ComScore data.



Paul Kotas, Senior Vice President, Amazon Ads, said, 'The collaboration enables agencies and brands that use Amazon DSP to benefit from greater efficiency and higher performance. ... By combining our technologies, advertisers can now drive full-funnel campaign outcomes-from awareness through conversion-while eliminating media waste across Amazon and Roku streaming audiences.'



