Veolia North America: Veolia and City of Sapulpa Partner for World-Class Wastewater Treatment and Environmental Security

SAPULPA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Five-year agreement to operate and maintain wastewater treatment facilities began May 1

Sapulpa's wastewater treatment system can handle up to 7 million gallons per day with 21 pump stations

SAPULPA, Okla., June 10, 2025 /3BL/ - Veolia North America, the leading environmental services company in the United States, has finalized an agreement with the City of Sapulpa to operate and maintain the community's wastewater treatment facilities. Veolia has strong resources in the Central Oklahoma region and is eager to implement this new partnership with Sapulpa, a growing community of 23,000, just 15 miles southwest of downtown Tulsa.

The Sapulpa City Council voted unanimously on April 21 to enter a five-year agreement with Veolia to operate the city's wastewater treatment plant and its 21 pump stations. The agreement may be renewed for three additional five-year terms if both parties agree. The operations and maintenance contract began May 1.

"Working with the City of Sapulpa to reach this agreement has been a meaningful experience and we are very excited to partner with Sapulpa to create the wastewater treatment performance that its residents and businesses deserve," said Rory Munns, president of municipal water operations for Veolia's Central Region. "Veolia has a wealth of global resources and experience, as well as decades of service to Oklahoma communities with our dedicated local staff, that we will use to serve the people of Sapulpa."

Veolia is committed to helping Sapulpa meet its environmental security goals, managing its precious water resources in a region of the country that frequently deals with drought and weather-related challenges. Stable and compliant wastewater treatment is critical to the economic vitality and growth of the region, and no company is better equipped to help Sapulpa meet the challenges of the future. Veolia's global GreenUp strategy strives to lead the ecological transformation of the planet by accelerating water quality improvement, hazardous waste treatment and disposal, decarbonization and technological innovation.

Craig Henderson, Mayor of Sapulpa, said, "I'm excited to welcome Veolia to the City of Sapulpa. We are at a point where we need the hands-on technical assistance and direction this nationally recognized company offers. As our city continues to grow, the demands on all our water facilities will continue to be of utmost importance, and this is just another step we need to make to ensure compliance and to make our systems efficient and top quality."

As part of the agreement, Veolia will advise the city on its capital needs in maintaining and improving the wastewater treatment plant, which handles 3.5 million gallons of wastewater on an average day and is capable of handling twice that amount.

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.

www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

www.veolia.com

