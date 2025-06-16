

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Monday said its Phase 3 VERONA study evaluating venetoclax in combination with azacitidine in the treatment of newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) did not meet the primary goal of overall survival (OS).



Venetoclax is already approved in over 80 countries including the U.S. for the treatment of adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). It is also approved in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine to treat newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in people who are 75 years of age or older, or have other medical conditions that prevent the use of standard chemotherapy.



