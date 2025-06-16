Mentice AB: Mentice AB announces the intent for a strategic workforce realignment to enhance focus and operational efficiency and the intent for a rights issue of max 10% of the share capital

Mentice AB (publ), a globally recognized leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, today announces the intent of a strategic workforce realignment and the intent of planning a rights issue of max 10% of the share capital aimed at optimizing its organizational structure and aligning resources with long-term business priorities.

During recent months, Mentice has made a strategic review of the company under the leadership of the new CEO Frans Venker. The purpose of the strategic review is to focus Mentice business on the strategically most important areas and to strengthen the company for the future. Mentice key strengths are within simulation and training. This review has led to the intent of a workforce realignment.

As this is a global realignment of the workforce Mentice will submit a notice of redundancies for up to 18% of the workforce to the relevant and public employment authorities. The realignment will lead to non-recurring expenses and will result in a lower cost level for the company going forward. The realignment of workforce is expected to result in annual cost savings of up to 25m SEK, with a one-time restructuring cost of approximately 5-12m SEK expected to be recognized during 2025. The changes are anticipated to be fully implemented during the year. More information will be given in the interim report for the second quarter, which is due to be published on July 24th.



"As we move forward, our focus remains on serving our customers and partners with excellence and continuing to advance our mission to improve patient outcomes through innovative high-tech simulation." said Frans Venker, CEO of Mentice AB. "While this has been a difficult decision, it is a necessary step to ensure that Mentice remains agile, focused, and prepared for the next phase of growth,"



Mentice customer centric operational goals will not be affected by this realignment. Customer delivery capabilities, product development initiatives, and ongoing support will remain unaffected. This ensures that Mentice high standards of service and quality are fully preserved.

Furthermore, the Board has started the process to use its mandate to make a rights issue of up to 10% of the share capital. The rights issue will strengthen the company's financial position during the time under which the company is executing the realignment.



Mentice will continue to invest in core innovation areas and strategic customer initiatives, maintaining a clear focus on driving value for shareholders and stakeholders.

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



This information is information that Mentice is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-16 15:58 CEST.