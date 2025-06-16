Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it won the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Recognizing the innovation within Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD), the prestigious accolade underscores the solution's unique arsenal of defensive techniques including code obfuscation, anti-tamper technology, and environmental checks that shield mobile apps, detect threats, and respond to them effectively.

Verimatrix XTD continually arms some of the world's top mobile app brands with the latest security technologies to consistently protect their app-centric business. It's the go-to security solution for organizations looking to proactively protect vital mobile apps from today's wide range of threats such as supply chain attacks, screen overlays, application repackaging, illicit modification or tampering, man-in-the-device attacks, and more. XTD's advanced obfuscation techniques as well as its threat detection and response capabilities using AI/ML, put XTD into an enterprise class like few others.

"Receiving the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award is a true honor and it underscores how Verimatrix XTD is helping redefine what's possible in mobile app security," said Jon Samsel, head of cybersecurity business and global marketing at Verimatrix. "It's a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation and our drive to stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape."

"We were interested in Verimatrix because of the unique app delivery pipeline perspective they bring to the mobile threat detection and response space," said Jason English, Director and Principal Analyst, Intellyx. "To truly embrace zero-trust security practices for mobile apps, it is wise to assume that every listing in an app store is constantly under surveillance by bots and code inspectors, and that every install of the app could be going onto a rooted device under the control of a hacker."

An Intellyx white paper titled "Understanding the Four Quadrants of Mobile App Security" is available to download at: https://intellyx.com/2025/04/29/whitepaper-understanding-the-four-quadrants-of-mobile-app-security/

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit www.intellyx.com or the2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

About Intellyx

Intellyx is the first and only industry analysis, advisory and training firm focused on customer-driven, technology-empowered digital transformation for the enterprise. Covering every angle of enterprise IT from mainframes to cloud, process automation to artificial intelligence, our broad focus across technologies allows business executives and IT professionals to connect the dots on disruptive trends. Read and learn more at www.intellyx.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

