TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) Commerce Business Surpasses $20 Million GMV in Five Months Through May, with Future Growth Expected from Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo -based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that its Commerce business within its Technology business unit surpassed $20 million in gross merchandise value ("GMV") in the five months through May 2025. This strong performance, primarily driven by Content Commerce initiatives across its operational markets, positions the Company for continued growth, with future contributions anticipated from its strategic partnership with PChome.

PChome Online, one of Taiwan's leading e-commerce platforms, is a high-visibility and high-traffic commerce platform. The collaboration with PChome, announced earlier in the year, is expected to establish a high-conversion channel for the Company to monetize. This partnership is also expected to secure first-party retail data asset, enabling the future creation of next-generation ad products fueled by purchase-intent data. The partnership represents a key strategic pillar for future Content Commerce expansion in the Mandarin language market.

"Content Commerce" is a dynamic marketing strategy that fuses traditional e-commerce with high-quality and captivating digital content. This approach creates a more engaging and informative shopping experience for consumers, ultimately resulting in higher conversion rates and repeat purchase rates compared to traditional marketing methods. It has become a key focal point for advertisers due to its effectiveness and rapid growth as shopping increasingly shifts to digital channels and social media. The Company has successfully engaged in Content Commerce for several years. The expansion of its Content Commerce business into the Mandarin language market, particularly through the PChome partnership, is identified as a key growth area and part of the Company's revenue diversification strategy.

The Company's Commerce business operates within its Technology business unit. This unit leverages advanced AI and data analytics to develop and optimize integrated advertising solutions, aiming to capture and grow revenue within the retail media market. The Technology business unit contributed $14.2 million to FY2024 revenue at a growth rate of 34% and comprised approximately 29% of total FY2024 consolidated revenue.

"Our Commerce business's exceptional performance, highlighted by surpassing $20 million in GMV over the past five months, underscores the power of integrating compelling content with strategic e-commerce initiatives across our markets. We've been a strong player in Content Commerce for some time now and we are optimistic about our strategic partnership with PChome and its long-term potential to establish high-value monetization channels and leverage proprietary data for advanced advertising solutions within the Mandarin language market. As shopping increasingly moves to digital, our AI-driven Technology business unit is uniquely positioned to drive significant growth and diversify our revenue streams, cementing our leadership in Asia's content-tech landscape" Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada said.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's CEO and President. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Financial Data

The condensed financial information presented in this press release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2024 included in TNL Mediagene's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, which provides a more complete discussion of its accounting policies and certain other information.

