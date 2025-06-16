DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jun-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,196 Highest price paid per share: 123.00p Lowest price paid per share: 116.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 121.1669p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,513,112 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,513,112) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.1669p 30,196

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 44 116.20 08:18:06 00340727253TRLO1 XLON 257 116.00 08:50:46 00340744622TRLO1 XLON 333 116.80 08:51:44 00340745179TRLO1 XLON 367 117.20 08:52:24 00340745629TRLO1 XLON 415 117.20 08:52:51 00340745916TRLO1 XLON 641 117.60 09:10:22 00340758371TRLO1 XLON 666 117.80 09:28:54 00340773066TRLO1 XLON 652 117.80 09:29:03 00340773184TRLO1 XLON 200 119.80 10:40:08 00340855385TRLO1 XLON 454 119.80 10:40:08 00340855386TRLO1 XLON 684 120.20 10:51:49 00340876210TRLO1 XLON 1355 120.40 11:00:54 00340881262TRLO1 XLON 1392 120.20 11:01:17 00340881277TRLO1 XLON 600 121.00 12:33:42 00340884888TRLO1 XLON 81 121.00 12:33:42 00340884889TRLO1 XLON 655 120.60 12:36:05 00340884947TRLO1 XLON 659 120.60 12:41:53 00340885064TRLO1 XLON 1149 120.60 12:58:27 00340885423TRLO1 XLON 136 121.00 13:46:20 00340886253TRLO1 XLON 181 121.00 13:46:20 00340886254TRLO1 XLON 58 121.00 13:46:20 00340886255TRLO1 XLON 267 121.00 13:46:20 00340886256TRLO1 XLON 76 120.80 13:50:50 00340886317TRLO1 XLON 85 120.80 13:58:56 00340886453TRLO1 XLON 49 121.20 13:59:16 00340886458TRLO1 XLON 29 121.20 13:59:21 00340886459TRLO1 XLON 17 121.20 13:59:25 00340886461TRLO1 XLON 9 121.20 13:59:30 00340886462TRLO1 XLON 6 121.20 13:59:34 00340886463TRLO1 XLON 5 121.20 13:59:39 00340886465TRLO1 XLON 7 121.20 13:59:39 00340886466TRLO1 XLON 11 121.20 14:01:34 00340886545TRLO1 XLON 685 121.00 14:03:21 00340886583TRLO1 XLON 684 121.00 14:03:21 00340886584TRLO1 XLON 676 121.00 14:03:21 00340886585TRLO1 XLON 173 121.00 14:03:21 00340886586TRLO1 XLON 75 120.80 14:23:11 00340886974TRLO1 XLON 685 121.00 14:43:35 00340887482TRLO1 XLON 675 120.80 14:44:03 00340887497TRLO1 XLON 472 121.40 15:06:40 00340888298TRLO1 XLON 195 121.40 15:06:40 00340888299TRLO1 XLON 17 121.60 15:22:28 00340888957TRLO1 XLON 83 121.80 15:23:10 00340888975TRLO1 XLON 649 122.00 15:29:50 00340889237TRLO1 XLON 673 122.40 15:47:22 00340889963TRLO1 XLON 1969 122.40 15:50:11 00340890073TRLO1 XLON 2784 122.40 15:51:32 00340890110TRLO1 XLON 13 122.60 15:58:56 00340890376TRLO1 XLON 16 122.60 16:00:12 00340890446TRLO1 XLON 25 122.60 16:00:12 00340890447TRLO1 XLON 641 122.80 16:01:06 00340890481TRLO1 XLON 670 122.80 16:01:06 00340890483TRLO1 XLON 670 123.00 16:01:06 00340890484TRLO1 XLON 660 123.00 16:01:06 00340890485TRLO1 XLON 669 122.60 16:01:06 00340890486TRLO1 XLON 1 122.60 16:01:06 00340890487TRLO1 XLON 691 122.40 16:01:16 00340890489TRLO1 XLON 641 122.40 16:01:16 00340890490TRLO1 XLON 381 122.40 16:01:16 00340890491TRLO1 XLON 42 122.60 16:01:16 00340890492TRLO1 XLON 126 122.60 16:01:16 00340890493TRLO1 XLON 252 122.60 16:01:16 00340890494TRLO1 XLON 1207 122.60 16:01:16 00340890495TRLO1 XLON 131 122.60 16:01:19 00340890497TRLO1 XLON 666 122.40 16:01:19 00340890498TRLO1 XLON 400 122.20 16:04:32 00340890700TRLO1 XLON 259 122.20 16:04:32 00340890701TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)