Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.06.25 | 15:29
1,380 Euro
+4,55 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,69020:16
Dow Jones News
16.06.2025 18:57 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jun-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
16 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         30,196 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             116.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    121.1669p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,513,112 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,513,112) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.1669p                        30,196

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
44              116.20          08:18:06         00340727253TRLO1     XLON 
 
257             116.00          08:50:46         00340744622TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             116.80          08:51:44         00340745179TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             117.20          08:52:24         00340745629TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             117.20          08:52:51         00340745916TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             117.60          09:10:22         00340758371TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             117.80          09:28:54         00340773066TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             117.80          09:29:03         00340773184TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.80          10:40:08         00340855385TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             119.80          10:40:08         00340855386TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             120.20          10:51:49         00340876210TRLO1     XLON 
 
1355             120.40          11:00:54         00340881262TRLO1     XLON 
 
1392             120.20          11:01:17         00340881277TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             121.00          12:33:42         00340884888TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              121.00          12:33:42         00340884889TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             120.60          12:36:05         00340884947TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             120.60          12:41:53         00340885064TRLO1     XLON 
 
1149             120.60          12:58:27         00340885423TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             121.00          13:46:20         00340886253TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             121.00          13:46:20         00340886254TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              121.00          13:46:20         00340886255TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             121.00          13:46:20         00340886256TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              120.80          13:50:50         00340886317TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              120.80          13:58:56         00340886453TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              121.20          13:59:16         00340886458TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              121.20          13:59:21         00340886459TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              121.20          13:59:25         00340886461TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              121.20          13:59:30         00340886462TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              121.20          13:59:34         00340886463TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              121.20          13:59:39         00340886465TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              121.20          13:59:39         00340886466TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              121.20          14:01:34         00340886545TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             121.00          14:03:21         00340886583TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             121.00          14:03:21         00340886584TRLO1     XLON 
 
676             121.00          14:03:21         00340886585TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             121.00          14:03:21         00340886586TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              120.80          14:23:11         00340886974TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             121.00          14:43:35         00340887482TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             120.80          14:44:03         00340887497TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             121.40          15:06:40         00340888298TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             121.40          15:06:40         00340888299TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              121.60          15:22:28         00340888957TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              121.80          15:23:10         00340888975TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.00          15:29:50         00340889237TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             122.40          15:47:22         00340889963TRLO1     XLON 
 
1969             122.40          15:50:11         00340890073TRLO1     XLON 
 
2784             122.40          15:51:32         00340890110TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              122.60          15:58:56         00340890376TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              122.60          16:00:12         00340890446TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              122.60          16:00:12         00340890447TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             122.80          16:01:06         00340890481TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             122.80          16:01:06         00340890483TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             123.00          16:01:06         00340890484TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             123.00          16:01:06         00340890485TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             122.60          16:01:06         00340890486TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              122.60          16:01:06         00340890487TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             122.40          16:01:16         00340890489TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             122.40          16:01:16         00340890490TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             122.40          16:01:16         00340890491TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              122.60          16:01:16         00340890492TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             122.60          16:01:16         00340890493TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             122.60          16:01:16         00340890494TRLO1     XLON 
 
1207             122.60          16:01:16         00340890495TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             122.60          16:01:19         00340890497TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             122.40          16:01:19         00340890498TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.20          16:04:32         00340890700TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             122.20          16:04:32         00340890701TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392897 
EQS News ID:  2156014 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2156014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.