ISS notes that Quantum has failed to provide a compelling case for its proposed changes to Besra's board and provided no strategic plan on how its director nominees would deliver value for Quantum's previous funding failures

Time is running out. Shareholders are urged to vote prior to the CDI voting deadline at 11:30 a.m. (Sydney, Australia time) on 18 June 2025 (corresponding to 9:30 pm Toronto, Canada time) on 17 June 2025.

Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc ("ISS") recommends that shareholders vote:

FOR the removal of Dato' Lim Khong Soon from the Company's board of directors (the " Board ");

FOR fixing the size of the Board at three directors.

AGAINST the removal of the current independent directors of the Company (the " Independent Directors "); and

AGAINST the election of the director nominees (the "Quantum Nominees") proposed by Quantum Metal Recovery Inc ("Quantum").

ISS is a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm whose recommendations influence how pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders vote. In making its recommendations, ISS stated:

"A vote FOR the removal of Dato Lim Khong Soon is warranted. ISS highlights that Mr Lim controls Quantum Metal Recovery Inc, which has been involved in numerous cases which [have] put the integrity of [Besra] at risk. . . The removal of Mr Lim addresses significant governance failures, conflicts of interest, and will allow [Besra] to focus on its stability and transparency towards its shareholders."

ISS's report additionally notes that Quantum:

Has failed to provide a compelling case for its proposed changes to the composition of the Board.

has not disclosed a specific rationale for the removal of the Independent Directors or the proposed election of the Quantum Nominees; and

Has not offered any strategic plan regarding how the Quantum Nominees would deliver value for

Quantum's previous funding failures.

"ISS's voting recommendations reinforce that the removal of Mr Lim from the Board is in the best interest of shareholders and that no other changes to the composition of the Board are warranted," said David Potter, Besra's Non-Executive Chair. "Time is short and strong shareholder support is critical to ensure that Quantum cannot replace the Independent Directors with Quantum's hand-selected director nominees. I urge shareholders to vote immediately and as recommended by our Board to put this matter behind us."

Protect Your Investment: Vote Today as Recommended by the Board

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the CDI voting deadline at 11:30 a.m. (Sydney, Australia time) on 18 June 2025. The special meeting of Besra's shareholders will be held at the offices of Hall Chadwick located at Level 40, 2 Park Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia 2000 on Tuesday, 24 June 2025 at 11:30 a.m. (Sydney, Australia time) (corresponding to Monday, 23 June 2025 at 9:30 p.m. (Toronto, Canada time)).

For more detailed information, including David Potter's full letter to shareholders and the rationale for the Board's voting recommendations, shareholders are encouraged to review Besra's management information circular, which is available at www.besra.com/notice-of-special-meeting/ and on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This announcement was authorised for release by Mr David Potter - Non-Executive Chair

Michael Higginson

Chief Corporate Officer and Company Secretary

michael.higginson@besra.com





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3448/255715_34c7706384f97b12_002full.jpg

