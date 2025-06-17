

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $477.45 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $954.31 million, or $3.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lennar Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $499 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $8.377 billion from $8.765 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $477.45 Mln. vs. $954.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue: $8.377 Bln vs. $8.765 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News