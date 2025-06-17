Hardman & Co Research

Hardman Talks Videos | ICG Enterprise Trust 'Your questions answered - Interviews 1 and 2'



17-Jun-2025 / 07:15 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman Talks Video Interviews | ICG Enterprise Trust 'Your questions answered' (two-part series) In this two-part Hardman Talks series Keith Hiscock, CEO of Hardman & Co, meets with Colm Walsh, Managing Director of ICG Enterprise Trust, to answer readers' questions across a range of topics. Due to the volume of questions received we have split the interview into two parts. In the first episode, Colm addresses why an investor should consider ICG Enterprise Trust, the company's recent trends in transaction activity across North America and Europe, portfolio construction, buying secondaries and information on ICGT's portfolio. In the second episode, Colm focuses on capital allocation, foreign exchange and tariffs, valuations, the discount to NAV and market news. Watch 'Your questions answered Part 1' video here: https://youtu.be/RN-GQb9s_wg Watch 'Your questions answered Part 2' video here: https://youtu.be/lKcTbAwKCqU To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here . The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 9 Bonhill Street | London | EC2A 4DJ | www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can be accessed for free under MiFID.

Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



