The key takeaways from ICGT's investor seminar on 18 June 2025 (see here ) were on slide 33. PE remains a structurally attractive asset class, and ICGT has i) a unique portfolio of profitable, cash-generative, private companies - nearly impossible to replicate in public markets, ii) balance sheet strength, adding flexibility, iii) nimble portfolio construction, and iv) a holistic approach to maximising shareholder value. In our view, the most interesting new information in the seminar was the multiple statistics showing the value added by the manager, with superior IRRs, lower-than-peer loss rates in co-investments, and faster-than-market EBITDA growth. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/icgt-investor-seminar-2025-resilience-and-growth/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

